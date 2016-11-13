Chiefs’ Eric Berry scores in rivalry with Panthers’ Cam Newton

Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Eric Berry and Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton have a history.
The two attended rival high schools in South Fulton, an Atlanta suburb, and grew up competing against each another. Berry said he even remembers picking Newton off in a regular season game. Then they both played college football in the SEC — Berry at Tennessee, Newton at Florida and Auburn — before making it to the NFL.
But after Sunday, Berry has the upper hand in the rivalry. His fourth-quarter interception and subsequent return for a touchdown cut Carolina’s lead to just three points. And to add insult to injury, Berry beat Newton at the goal line on the score.
“I think it’s pretty cool that people are back at home looking at this game and seeing they came from right here,” Berry said. “Hopefully both of us inspire the kids in our community to do something positive.”
Comments