Panthers’ Graham Gano had little time to work on timing with new holder

Michael Palardy didn’t just take Andy Lee’s place at punter for the Carolina Panthers.
The just-acquired left-footer also assumed Lee’s holding duties – and only had a few days to work with kicker Graham Gano prior to Thursday’s game against the New Orleans Saints.
Palardy, who signed Monday after Lee was placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury, spent one day this week holding for Gano on placements. But Gano said the two also worked together during organized team activities in the spring before the Panthers waived Palardy in June.
“It does help having reps with him this offseason. It’s a little bit more comfortable,” Gano said Wednesday. “I’m sure it’s something that will just take some time to get used to and it’ll be fine.”
Time was not on the Panthers’ side during the abbreviated week. But Gano said Palardy was fluid with his timing with Gano and long snapper J.J. Jansen.
“He’s a good holder. He did a great job in practice,” Gano added. “But the more you do it, the better you’re going to get.”
Comments