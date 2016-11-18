Carolina Panthers

November 18, 2016 2:06 AM

Carolina Panthers report card vs. New Orleans Saints

By Joseph Person

Joseph Person grades the Carolina Panthers for Thursday’s game against New Orleans.

C+ Quarterback: Cam Newton’s up-and-down performance mirrored that of the entire offense. Newton threw a beautiful 40-yard TD pass to Ted Ginn Jr. before halftime and a critical, third-down pass to Kelvin Benjamin late. But he completed fewer than half of his passes and had a 71.8 passer rating.

D Running backs: When the longest run is a 13-yarder by Ginn, your running game has issues. It’s not all the backs’ fault. Jonathan Stewart carried 18 times for 31 yards – a 1.7-yard average. Fullback Mike Tolbert had a 17-yard catch.

Panthers Kurt Coleman: Luke Kuechly told us to keep fighting

Panthers safety Kurt Coleman says injured linebacker Luke Kuechly told team to keep fighting during the Saints game.. "He's a fighter. ... He wants us to fight."

B Receivers: Kelvin Benjamin left the game in the first half with a shoulder injury before returning. Benjamin pulled down a 18-yard pass on third-and-10 that allowed the Panthers to salt the game away. Ginn’s first touchdown catch of the season was a thing of beauty.

D Offensive line: Pro Bowl center Ryan Kalil reinjured his right shoulder. With Kalil and backup center Gino Gradkowski (shoulder) both out, the Panthers were forced to turn to No. 3 center Chris Scott. It was another tough game for the line.

B Defensive line: Edge rusher Mario Addison had two of the Panthers’ three sacks (including a strip sack of Drew Brees) before leaving with a right foot injury. DE Kony Ealy had his second sack in as many games, while defensive end Charles Johnson had a tipped pass and a hit on Brees.

A Linebackers: Luke Kuechly had a game-high 14 tackles and a would-be touchdown return on a blocked field goal that was negated by penalty. Thomas Davis added eight tackles, including several big hits. But all of that was overshadowed by Kuechly’s apparent concussion.

Panthers LB Luke Kuechly taken off field in cart

From the pressbox: A scary, emotional moment in the fourth quarter of Thursday's Panthers-Saints game as Carolina linebacker Luke Kuechly is carted off the field to be evaluated for a concussion.

B Secondary: Safety Kurt Coleman made a great read and break to intercept Drew Brees in the second quarter in Saints’ territory, setting up the Panthers’ first touchdown. Free safety Tre Boston had a big hit on Brandon Coleman on a deep third-down pass, forcing a punt when the Saints were trying to rally.

B Special teams: Michael Palardy, who replaced an injured Andy Lee this week, dropped his first career punt inside the 10. Palardy averaged 46.7 yards per punt, with a net of 35.7. Graham Gano made all three of his field goal attempts. First-round pick Vernon Butler blocked a FG, but second-rounder James Bradberry had a dumb block in the back that brought back Kuechly’s TD.

B- Coaching: Sean McDermott had a good game plan for Drew Brees, playing coverage and forcing Brees to take underneath throws and check-downs. Brees’ longest completion was 22 yards. Mike Shula made some questionable play calls when the Panthers had two 1st-and-goals on their first possession, and got conservative in the second half.

