Carolina Panthers have become face of NFL’s concussion struggle

1:05 Panthers coach Ron Rivera updates Luke Kuechly and other injuries Pause

0:40 Thai Fusion opens in Lake Wylie

3:30 Video: old rivals Northwestern and Gaffney meet in first round of 5A football playoffs

1:42 Orchard Park students compete in Battle of the Books

2:10 Chester man imprisoned for murder released on parole after 43 years

0:58 Drug combo shuts down a type of lung cancer, researchers find

1:05 Video: Duby Okeke compares Winthrop men's basketball teammates to Space Jam characters

4:00 Winthrop students in Rock Hill feel sadness, rage over shootings

0:20 Suspect carjacks vehicle after fatal hit-and-run in Rock Hill