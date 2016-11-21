Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly absent from practice

Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly was not present during the team’s walk-in to practice on Monday and was also absent during the media’s allotted portion of practice.
Kuechly is in the concussion protocol, head coach Ron Rivera confirmed on Friday. Kuechly had a frightening collision during Thursday night’s matchup against the Saints, and was carted off the field in tears after the legal hit.
Also absent from walk-in and practice were center Ryan Kalil (shoulder sprain), corner Leonard Johnson (chest), defensive tackle Mario Addison (foot).
Linebacker A.J. Klein (concussion) was back at practice on Monday after missing one week while in the protocol. Center Gino Gradkowski (knee) was also present after being inactive against the Saints, as was safety Colin Jones (concussion).
