Panthers injury update: Luke Kuechly, Ryan Kalil miss second consecutive practice

Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly missed Wednesday’s practice as he continues through the concussion protocol.
He entered the protocol last week after a scary collision during Thursday night’s matchup against New Orleans that ended with him getting carted off the field in tears. The team later confirmed that he was in the protocol and had a concussion. Kuechly was also absent from practice on Monday.
Center Ryan Kalil also missed a second consecutive practice. He sprained his shoulder in Carolina’s game against the Arizona Cardinals and sat out the next two games while backup Gino Gradkowski started in his place. Kalil returned in time for the Saints game but left early in the second half with the same shoulder issue.
Defensive end Mario Addison missed Wednesday’s practice as well. He is working through a foot injury.
Cornerback Leonard Johnson was at practice on Wednesday but spent that time working on the sideline with trainers. He suffered a chest injury that required immediate hospitalization on Thursday night after he was helped off the field.
Finally, backup lineman Donald Hawkins was absent from Wednesday’s practice.
This story will be updated.
