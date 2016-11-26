Carolina Panthers

November 26, 2016 10:00 AM

Carolina Panthers at a glance

By Joseph Person

jperson@charlotteobserver.com

Carolina Panthers

Coach: Ron Rivera

Key Stats

6 Greg Olsen moved past Heath Miller last week into sixth place among tight ends with 596 career receptions. Olsen ranks first among active TEs.

6 Players the Panthers have had in the concussion protocol since the start of the regular season, more than any team in the league. LB Luke Kuechly will miss Sunday’s game while in the protocol.

30 Sacks for the Panthers, who rank third behind Seattle and Buffalo (31 each). The Panthers have a league-leading 18 sacks the past four games.

Starting Lineup

Offense

WR

19 Ted Ginn Jr.

LT

74 Mike Remmers

LG

68 Andrew Norwell

C

66 Gino Gradkowski

RG

70 Trai Turner

RT

60 Daryl Williams

TE

88 Greg Olsen

WR

13 Kelvin Benjamin

QB

1 Cam Newton

FB

35 Mike Tolbert

RB

28 Jonathan Stewart

Defense

LDE

95 Charles Johnson

LDT

98 Star Lotulelei

RDT

99 Kawann Short

RDE

96 Wes Horton

SLB

54 Shaq Thompson

MLB

56 A.J. Klein

WLB

58 Thomas Davis

LCB

24 James Bradberry

RCB

26 Daryl Worley

SS

20 Kurt Coleman

SS

33 Tre Boston

Special Teams

K

9 Graham Gano

P

5 Michael Palardy

H

5 Michael Palardy

PR

19 Ted Ginn Jr.

KR

19 Ted Ginn Jr.

LS

44 J.J. Jansen

KO

9 Graham Gano

Injuries

OUT: DE Mario Addison (foot), C Ryan Kalil (shoulder), LB Luke Kuechly (concussion). QUESTIONABLE: S Tre Boston (ankle), C Gino Gradkowski (knee), CB Leonard Johnson (chest), S Colin Jones (concussion), LB A.J. Klein (concussion).

Schedule/Results

Date

Opponent

Result/Time

TV

September

8

At Denver

L 21-20

18

San Francisco

W 46-27

25

Minnesota

L 22-10

October

2

At Atlanta

L 48-33

10

Tampa Bay

L 17-14

16

At New Orleans

L 41-38

23

Bye

30

Arizona

W 30-20

November

6

At Los Angeles

W 13-10

13

Kansas City

L 20-17

17

New Orleans

W 23-20

27

At Oakland

4:25 p.m.

CBS

December

4

At Seattle

8:30 p.m.

NBC

11

San Diego

1 p.m.*

FOX

19

At Washington

8:30 p.m.

ESPN

24

Atlanta

1 p.m.*

FOX

January

1

At Tampa Bay

1 p.m.*

FOX

*–Subject to change

