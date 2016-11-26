Oakland Raiders at a glance

Oakland Raiders
Coach: Jack Del Rio
Key Stats
6 Career sacks for linebacker Bruce Irvin in three regular-season games vs. the Panthers. Irvin, a former Seahawk, also had 10 tackles and a forced fumble vs. Carolina.
11 NFL-leading sacks allowed by Oakland this season. The Panthers have given up 25.
57.8 Jack Del Rio’s winning percentage (48-35) at home in 11 seasons as a head coach.
Starting Lineup
Offense
WR
15 Michael Crabtree
LT
72 Donald Penn
LG
70 Kelechi Osemele
C
61 Rodney Hudson
RG
66 Gabe Jackson
RT
71 Menelik Watson
TE
88 Clive Walford
WR
89 Amari Cooper
QB
4 Derek Carr
FB
49 Jamize Olawale
RB
28 Latavius Murray
Defense
DE
95 Jihad Ward
DT
92 Stacy McGee
NT
90 Dan Williams
DE
52 Khalil Mack
SLB
51 Bruce Irvin
MLB
54 Perry Riley
WLB
53 Malcolm Smith
LCB
29 David Amerson
RCB
21 Sean Smith
SS
42 Karl Joseph
FS
27 Reggie Nelson
Special Teams
K
11 Sebastian Janikowski
P
7 Marquette King
KR
22 Taiwan Jones
H
7 Marquette King
PR
38 T.J. Carrie
LS
59 Jon Condo
Injuries
OUT: LB Shilique Calhoun (knee). QUESTIONABLE: CB David Amerson (knee), WR Michael Crabtree (ankle), C Rodney Hudson (knee), DT Stacy McGee (ankle), DB Keith McGill II (abdomen), RB Latavius Murray (ankle), OL Kelechi Osemele (knee), LB Perry Riley (hamstring).
Schedule/Results
Opponent
Result/Time
TV
September
11
At New Orleans
W 35-34
18
Atlanta
L 35-28
25
At Tennessee
W 17-10
October
2
At Baltimore
W 28-27
9
San Diego
W 34-31
16
Kansas City
L 26-10
23
At Jacksonville
W 33-16
30
At Tampa Bay
W 30-24
November
6
Denver
W 30-20
13
Bye
21
Houston
W 27-20
27
Carolina
4:25 p.m.
CBS
December
4
Buffalo
4:05 p.m.
CBS
8
At Kansas City
8:25 p.m.
NBC
18
At San Diego
4:25 p.m.
CBS
24
Indianapolis
4:05 p.m.
CBS
January
1
At Denver
4:25 p.m.
CBS
NOTE: * Time subject to change.
Comments