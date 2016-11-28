The Good, the Bad and the Ugly: Carolina’s 35-32 loss to Oakland

1:54 'I have a problem': Man who left kids in truck asks York County judge for drug treatment Pause

2:10 Chester man imprisoned for murder released on parole after 43 years

2:12 York tree farmer: 'choose and cut' your own Christmas trees

0:58 Drug combo shuts down a type of lung cancer, researchers find

2:09 Defendant who shot and killed friend in Rock Hill apologizes in court

3:46 Joy Smith of Fort Mill prepares one of the dishes in her recently published recipe book

0:42 Garden glows for the holidays in Belmont, NC

1:43 Dabo Swinney: 'The things being said about Deshaun are a joke'

2:02 Sea turtles hatch in Myrtle Beach area