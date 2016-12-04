Carolina Panthers

December 4, 2016 8:55 PM

Carolina Panthers bench Cam Newton – for one play – vs. Seahawks

By Joseph Person

SEATTLE

Carolina Panthers quarterback and reigning league MVP Cam Newton was benched for the start of Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks for disciplinary reasons, a team source confirmed.

It was the first time in Newton’s six-year career he didn’t start a game for a reason other than an injury.

Rivera’s plan presumably was to bench Newton for the first series.

When Rivera has benched starters for breaking team rules in the past – defensive ends Kony Ealy and Greg Hardy, for instance – they were held out for all or part of a series.

Reached at halftime, Carolina Panthers general manager Dave Gettleman declined to comment.

On the NBC broadcast, Al Michaels reported that the benching was for a minor violation of team rules.

Michelle Tafoya, just after halftime, reported that Panthers coach Ron Rivera said Newton’s suspension was for a dress code violation.

Derek Anderson started in place of Newton. On the first play of the game, Anderson was intercepted by linebacker Mike Morgan on a pass that was bounced off the hands of fullback Mike Tolbert.

The Seahawks took over at the Panthers’ 8 and kicked a field goal to take a 3-0 lead.

Newton was back in the game for the Panthers’ next offensive series.

The Panthers spent the week after last week’s loss at Oakland in northern California.

