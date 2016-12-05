Gallery: Seattle Seahawks 40, Carolina Panthers 7

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) waits for the game against the Seattle Seahawks to resume late in the second half at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, WA on Sunday, December 4, 2016. Seattle won, 40-7.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) leads the offense out onto the field in pre-game prior to playing the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, WA on Sunday, December 4, 2016.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers middle linebacker Luke Kuechly runs off the field after team warmups prior to playing the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, WA on Sunday, December 4, 2016. Kuechly is inactive due to still being in the concussion protocol.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen (88) makes a reception in pre-game prior to playing the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, WA on Sunday, December 4, 2016.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) throws downfield in pre-game prior to playing the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, WA on Sunday, December 4, 2016.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera greets defensive end Charles Johnson (95) in pre-game prior to playing the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, WA on Sunday, December 4, 2016.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Seattle Seahawks running back Thomas Rawls (34)runs past Carolina Panthers free safety Michael Griffin (22) in the first half at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, WA on Sunday, December 4, 2016.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Seattle Seahawks running back Thomas Rawls (34) heads upfield on his way to the end zone for a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers in the first half at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, WA on Sunday, December 4, 2016.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers free safety Tre Boston (33) heads upfield after intercepting a pass against the Seattle Seahawks in the first half at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, WA on Sunday, December 4, 2016.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Ted Ginn, Jr (19) hauls in a touchdown pass against Seattle Seahawks free safety Steven Terrell (23) in the first half at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, WA on Sunday, December 4, 2016.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Ted Ginn, Jr (19) celebrates his against the Seattle Seahawks in the first half at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, WA on Sunday, December 4, 2016.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) slips out of the grasp of Carolina Panthers defensive end Ryan Delaire (91) in the first half at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, WA on Sunday, December 4, 2016.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) is sacked on fourth down by Carolina Panthers defensive end Charles Johnson (95) in the first half at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, WA on Sunday, December 4, 2016.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) runs upfield against the Seattle Seahawks in the first half at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, WA on Sunday, December 4, 2016.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin (13) is upend by \Seattle Seahawks free safety Earl Thomas (29) on an incomplete pass play in the first half at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, WA on Sunday, December 4, 2016.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers quarterback Derek Anderson (3) runs the team's first offensive play of the game against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, WA on Sunday, December 4, 2016.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers quarterback Derek Anderson (3) runs the team's first offensive play of the game against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, WA on Sunday, December 4, 2016.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) watches as his pass is tipped by Seattle Seahawks strong safety Kam Chancellor (31) in the first half at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, WA on Sunday, December 4, 2016.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers offensive guard Tyler Larsen (69) gives protection to quarterback Cam Newton (1) as he throws a touchdown pass against the Seattle Seahawks in the first half at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, WA on Sunday, December 4, 2016.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers defense sits on the bench late in the game against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, WA on Sunday, December 4, 2016. Seattle won, 40-7.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) runs off the field after the game against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, WA on Sunday, December 4, 2016. Seattle won, 40-7.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers head coach Ron River, center, looks up at the video screen in the second half against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, WA on Sunday, December 4, 2016. Seattle won, 40-7.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) is chased out of the pocket by Seattle Seahawks defensive end Frank Clark (55) as guard Trai Turner (70) tries to block in the second half at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, WA on Sunday, December 4, 2016. Seattle won, 40-7.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) heads to the sideline after a play against the Seattle Seahawks in the second half at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, WA on Sunday, December 4, 2016. Seattle won, 40-7.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Ted Ginn, Jr. (19), wide receiver Devin Funchess (17), and wide receiver Corey Brown (10) sit on the bench in the fourth quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, WA on Sunday, December 4, 2016. Seattle won, 40-7.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Devin Funchess (17) makes a reception in front of Seattle Seahawks free safety Steven Terrell (23) in the second half at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, WA on Sunday, December 4, 2016. Seattle won, 40-7.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Seattle Seahawks tight end Jimmy Graham (88) tries to score as Carolina Panthers cornerback James Bradberry (24), free safety Michael Griffin (22), and outside linebacker Thomas Davis (58) surround him near the goal line at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, WA on Sunday, December 4, 2016. Seattle won, 40-7.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart (28) is slowed down by Seattle Seahawks outside linebacker K.J. Wright (50) in the second half at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, WA on Sunday, December 4, 2016. Seattle won, 40-7.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers tight end Ed Dickson (84) mishandles a pass at the goal line as Seattle Seahawks strong safety Kam Chancellor (31) looks on in the second half at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, WA on Sunday, December 4, 2016. Seattle won, 40-7.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Kawann Short (99) and Seattle Seahawks center Justin Britt (68) work against each other in the second half at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, WA on Sunday, December 4, 2016. Seattle won, 40-7.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) throws downfield against the Seattle Seahawks in the second half at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, WA on Sunday, December 4, 2016. Seattle won, 40-7.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Devin Funchess (17) bobbles but regains control of a pass as Seattle Seahawks cornerback DeShawn Shead (35) tries to tackle in the second half at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, WA on Sunday, December 4, 2016. Seattle won, 40-7.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) and head coach Pete Carroll watch as quarterback Trevone Boykin (2) runs a play midway through the fourth quarter against the Carolina Panthers at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, WA on Sunday, December 4, 2016. Seattle won, 40-7.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera talks with head linesman John McGrath (5) while playing the Seattle Seahawks in the first half at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, WA on Sunday, December 4, 2016. Seattle won, 40-7.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin (13) is tackled by Seattle Seahawks cornerback DeShawn Shead (35) and middle linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) in the first half at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, WA on Sunday, December 4, 2016. Seattle won, 40-7.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers defensive end Charles Johnson (95) is checked by head athletic trainer Ryan Vermillion after sacking Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson in the first half at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, WA on Sunday, December 4, 2016. Seattle won, 40-7.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) runs upfield through the Seattle Seahawks defense in the first half at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, WA on Sunday, December 4, 2016. Seattle won, 40-7.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (16) breaks away from Carolina Panthers outside linebacker Shaq Thompson (54) during a punt return in the first half at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, WA on Sunday, December 4, 2016. Seattle won, 40-7.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera walks the sideline while playing the Seattle Seahawks in the first half at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, WA on Sunday, December 4, 2016. Seattle won, 40-7.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com