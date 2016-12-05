Carolina Panthers get a 2-day break from coach Ron Rivera after grueling road trip

The Carolina Panthers are resting after returning from a road trip that lasted 10 days and delivered two losses.
Coach Ron Rivera gave the team off Monday and Tuesday after Sunday’s 40-7 loss against the Seattle Seahawks. The Panthers had been on the West Coast since Nov. 25, when they flew to northern California for a game two days later against the Oakland Raiders (a 35-32 loss). The team then remained in California for the week before flying to Seattle on Saturday. The team’s flight from Seattle to Charlotte arrived at 7:30 a.m. Monday.
Rivera said he had no injury updates from the Seattle game. Defensive tackle Charles Johnson was injured and missed parts of the game. Cornerback Daryl Worley and linebacker David Mayo are in the concussion protocol. There continues to be no timetable for the return of defensive back Kurt Coleman and linebacker Luke Kuechly, both of whom are in the concussion protocol.
