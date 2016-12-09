Panthers waive corner, sign linebacker

The Carolina Panthers have waived cornerback Robert McClain and re-signed linebacker Ben Jacobs.
Confirmation of the moves came on Friday. Jacobs was at team workouts Friday morning.
McClain, who saw time in the nickel for the Panthers, started six games and had 33 tackles this season. He also started for the Panthers in their Super Bowl appearance last season.
He tweeted Friday morning, “God’s going to bless me with another opportunity. Never going to quit or back down toward adversity.”
Jacobs was with Carolina from 2013-15, playing in 32 games (largely on special teams) and recording 24 tackles.
The move is congruent with backup linebacker David Mayo’s continuation through the concussion protocol. Mayo was sideswiped on a kickoff retun last week and has been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Chargers. Luke Kuechly remains in the protocol as well but his status is “questionable” for Sunday and appears to be in the final steps. Backup A.J. Klein was also in the protocol earlier this year.
“With all the concussion protocol stuff at the linebacker position, we have to be smart so we brought Ben Jacobs back,” said head coach Ron Rivera on Friday afternoon. “We’re a little nervous about (the health at the position), so we want to make sure we have all our bases covered.”
