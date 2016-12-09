Q&A: Carolina Panthers DE Larry Webster

Ten questions about life off the field with Carolina Panthers defensive end Larry Webster.
Q. Were you recruited for football and basketball?
A. It was mostly basketball when I was coming out of high school (in Elkton, Md.).
Q. Did any big schools recruit you for hoops?
A. Not that I remember. I was playing travel AAU basketball and that’s how my coaches found me from Bloomsburg (a Division II school in Pennsylvania).
Q. How did that transition from basketball to football go?
A. I played (basketball) all four years. I had some eligibility left. Since I’d gotten there, if I had eligibility I was like, I’d at least try out. And I tried out and I made the team.
Q. You had a strong football background with your dad (Larry Webster Jr. played 10 NFL seasons as a defensive lineman). Was he hoping you’d play football?
A. He was cool with whatever I wanted to play.
Q. Did you grow up going to his games? What are your memories of him as a player?
A. I remember going to the Ravens’ stadium and I went to a couple of practices or whatever when I was younger. That’s about it.
Q. What was his reaction when you told him you were playing football at Bloomsburg?
A. He said, ‘Just make sure that’s what you want to do and you’re not doing it just because. Because football’s hard on your body.’
Q. Was it pretty obvious at some point that you’d have a better shot at the pros with football?
A. I guess toward the end that happened. I was just kind of playing because I missed playing football.
Q. It seems like everyone in this locker room thinks they’re good at basketball. Can any of them hang with you?
A. I don’t know. I haven’t seen anybody play basketball yet.
Q. Who have you heard say they’re good?
A. Everybody. I’d say there’s probably a couple people that can definitely play.
Q. Are you still good?
A. I’d say, yeah, I’m still good. Not much of a shooter, though. All defense and dunks.
