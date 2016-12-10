Carolina Panthers

December 10, 2016 12:22 PM

Carolina Panthers at a glance

By Jourdan Rodrigue

jrodrigue@charlotteobserver.com

Carolina Panthers

Coach: Ron Rivera

Key Stats

0 The Panthers offensive line did not give up a sack for just the second time this season last week against the Seahawks.

534 The Seahawks put up 534 yards of offense against the Panthers, including 240 rushing yards.

1 The Panthers have rushed for over 100 yards just once in their past five games.

4 Carolina has to win each of its final four games to finish .500 for the season.

Starting Lineup

Offense

WR

19 Ted Ginn Jr.

LT

74 Mike Remmers

LG

68 Andrew Norwell

C

69 Tyler Larsen

RG

70 Trai Turner

RT

60 Daryl Williams

TE

88 Greg Olsen

WR

13 Kelvin Benjamin

QB

1 Cam Newton

FB

35 Mike Tolbert

RB

28 Jonathan Stewart

Defense

LDE

94 Kony Ealy

LDT

98 Star Lotulelei

RDT

99 Kawann Short

RDE

96 Wes Horton

SLB

54 Shaq Thompson

MLB

56 A.J. Klein

WLB

58 Thomas Davis

LCB

24 James Bradberry

RCB

26 Daryl Worley

SS

20 Kurt Coleman

SS

33 Tre Boston

Special Teams

K

9 Graham Gano

P

8 Andy Lee

H

8 Andy Lee

PR

19 Ted Ginn Jr.

KR

19 Ted Ginn Jr.

LS

44 J.J. Jansen

KO

9 Graham Gano

Injuries

OUT: DE Charles Johnson (hamstring), LB Luke Kuechly (concussion), LB David Mayo (concussion), T Daryl Williams (ankle). QUESTIONABLE: DE Mario Addison (knee), S Kurt Coleman (concussion), DB Daryl Worley (concussion).

Schedule/Results

Date

Opponent

Result/Time

TV

September

8

At Denver

L 21-20

18

San Francisco

W 46-27

25

Minnesota

L 22-10

October

2

At Atlanta

L 48-33

10

Tampa Bay

L 17-14

16

At New Orleans

L 41-38

23

Bye

30

Arizona

W 30-20

November

6

At Los Angeles

W 13-10

13

Kansas City

L 20-17

17

New Orleans

W 23-20

27

At Oakland

L 35-32

December

4

At Seattle

L 40-7

11

San Diego

1 p.m.

FOX

19

At Washington

8:30 p.m.

ESPN

24

Atlanta

1 p.m.*

FOX

January

1

At Tampa Bay

1 p.m.*

FOX

*–Subject to change

Carolina Panthers

