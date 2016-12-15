Panthers quarterback Cam Newton doesn’t throw in practice for 2nd consecutive day

At Thursday’s practice, Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton did not throw for a second consecutive day.
Instead, like on Wednesday, he went through installations and ran sprints on the sideline when it was time for quarterback/receiver reps. Backup Derek Anderson threw to first and second team receivers in place of Newton.
On Wednesday, Newton shrugged off his limitations in practice.
“It was nothing to be scary about,” Newton said, and confirmed that it was just a rest day.
“Shoulder, Cam?” a reporter asked.
“Body, Cam,” Newton replied.
On Wednesday afternoon, head coach Ron Rivera said Newton did most of the individual drills in practice.
“Every now and then you have got to do that for him,” Rivera said, adding that Newton ran sprints on the side as the offense took reps. “Because he doesn’t take any breaks. It’s just one of those things.
“He wanted to get out there and work and so we limited him, trying to take a little bit off.”
Offensive lineman Daryl Williams and defensive end Charles Johnson were present but stayed on the sideline and did rehab work with trainers. Running back Jonathan Stewart took a second consecutive rest day as well.
This story will be updated.
Jourdan Rodrigue: 704-358-5071, @jourdanrodrigue
Comments