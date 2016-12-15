Week 15 rankings: Can Tom Brady shred Denver defense like he does everyone else?

Fantasy football rankings for Week 15, position by position:
Quarterbacks
1. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay at Chicago
2. Kirk Cousins, Washington vs. Carolina
3. Matt Ryan, Atlanta vs. San Francisco ... San Francisco is the only team allowing more than 30 points per game, and Atlanta averages 33.5 points per game at home, most in the NFL.
4. Carson Palmer, Arizona vs. New Orleans
5. Russell Wilson, Seattle vs. Los Angeles ... Wilson and the Seahawks average slightly more twice as many points at home, so look for plenty of points from your Seahawks this this week.
6. Derek Carr, Oakland at San Diego
7. Philip Rivers, San Diego vs. Oakland
8. Tom Brady, New England at Denver ... Perhaps Brady will shred the Denver defense next, although Denver allows just 0.8 passing TDs per game, fewest in the NFL.
9. Dak Prescott, Dallas vs. Tampa Bay ...Prescott has passed for less than 200 yards in three straight games, and the Bucs defense has been playing very well of late.
10. Andrew Luck, Indianapolis at Minnesota ...Minnesota allows the fewest points per game (17.3).
11. Joe Flacco, Baltimore vs. Philadelphia
12. Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh at Cincinnati
13. Drew Brees, New Orleans at Arizona ... Coming off a two-game output of zero touchdowns and six interceptions – and now on the road – Brees has to drop in the rankings this week. Now watch him go off against an Arizona defense that allows the second-fewest passing yards per game.
14. Tyrod Taylor, Buffalo vs. Cleveland
15. Alex Smith, Kansas City vs. Tennessee
16. Eli Manning, N.Y. Giants vs. Detroit
17. Jameis Winston, Tampa Bay at Dallas
18. Andy Dalton, Cincinnati vs. Pittsburgh
19. Cam Newton, Carolina at Washington
20. Matthew Stafford, Detroit at N.Y. Giants ... The Giants allow the second-fewest fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks, and Stafford has an injured finger.
Running backs
1. David Johnson, Arizona vs. New Orleans
2. LeVeon Bell, Pittsburgh at Cincinnati
3. LeSean McCoy, Buffalo vs. Cleveland ... Cleveland allows the second-most rushing yards per game.
4. Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas vs. Tampa Bay
5. Devonta Freeman, Atlanta vs. San Francisco ... San Francisco allows the most rushing yards in the NFL, more than 170 per game.
6. DeMarco Murray, Tennessee at Kansas City
7. Latavius Murray, Oakland at San Diego
8. Lamar Miller, Houston vs. Jacksonville
9. Thomas Rawls, Seattle vs. Los Angeles ... Los Angeles has allowed the third-most fantasy points to opposing running backs over their past three games.
10. Tevin Coleman, Atlanta vs. San Francisco
11. Jordan Howard, Chicago vs. Green Bay
12. Bilal Powell, N.Y. Jets vs. Miami ... Powell comes off a huge game with nearly 180 yards, and with Matt Forte (knee) hurt last week, Powell gets a nice matchup against Miami, which allows the third-most rushing yards per game.
13. Carlos Hyde, San Francisco at Atlanta ... Hyde comes off a career-best day with 200 total yards, and Atlanta allows the second-most fantasy points to opposing running backs.
14. Spencer Ware, Kansas City vs. Tennessee ... Tennessee allows the third-fewest rushing yards.
15. Isaiah Crowell, Cleveland at Buffalo
16. Kenneth Farrow, San Diego vs. Oakland ... Farrow will split work with Ronnie Hillman with Melvin Gordon out. Oakland has given up a league-high seven rushing TDs in the past three games.
17. Theo Riddick, Detroit at N.Y. Giants ... Riddick (wrist) missed last week. He should return but will need to be monitored.
18. Robert Kelley, Washington vs. Carolina
19. Kenneth Dixon, Baltimore vs. Philadelphia
20. Jeremy Hill, Cincinnati vs. Pittsburgh
21. Jay Ajayi, Miami at N.Y. Jets
22. LeGarrette Blount, New England at Denver
23. Doug Martin, Tampa Bay at Dallas
24. Jonathan Stewart, Carolina at Washington
25. Todd Gurley, Los Angeles at Seattle ... Seattle allows the second-fewest fantasy points to opposing running backs.
26. Jerick McKinnon, Minnesota vs. Indianapolis ... McKinnon is becoming more involvemed in the passing game with 14 receptions in the past three weeks.
27. T.J. Yeldon, Jacksonville at Houston
28. Mike Gillislee, Buffalo vs. Cleveland ...At home against a Cleveland defense that ranks 31st against the run and 26th against rushing touchdowns, Gillislee has a reasonable chance at a touchdown, if not two.
29. Terrance West, Baltimore vs. Philadelphia
30. Rashad Jennings, N.Y. Giants vs. Detroit
Wide receivers
1. Odell Beckham Jr., N.Y. Giants vs. Detroit
2. Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh at Cincinnati
3. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay at Dallas
4. Tyreek Hill, Kansas City vs. Tennessee ... Hill has been the third-best fantasy receiver over the past seven weeks and faces a Tennessee defensethat allows the most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers.
5. Emmanuel Sanders, Denver vs. New England
6. Amari Cooper, Oakland at San Diego
7. Demaryius Thomas, Denver vs. New England
8. Jordy Nelson, Green Bay at Chicago
9. Larry Fitzgerald, Arizona vs. New Orleans
10. Davante Adams, Green Bay at Chicago ... In the Packers’ first game against the Bears this year, Adams had 13 receptions, 132 yards and two touchdowns.
11. Dez Bryant, Dallas vs. Tampa Bay ... Historically Bryant has had big games following dud games like the one he had last week (one reception).
12. Doug Baldwin, Seattle vs. Los Angeles
13. Taylor Gabriel, Atlanta vs. San Francisco
14. Julian Edelman, New England at Denver
15. Michael Crabtree, Oakland at San Diego
16. T.Y. Hilton, Indianapolis at Minnesota
17. A.J. Green, Cincinnati vs. Pittsburgh ... It’s possible that (Green) will make his return this week.
18. DeSean Jackson, Washington vs. Carolina ... Jackson has had a 50-plus yard reception three straight weeks.
19. Tyrell Williams, San Diego vs. Oakland
20. Sammy Watkins, Buffalo vs. Cleveland
21. Golden Tate, Detroit at N.Y. Giants
22. Stefon Diggs, Minnesota vs. Indianapolis
23. Jarvis Landry, Miami at N.Y. Jets
24. Jamison Crowder, Washington vs. Carolina
25. Julio Jones, Atlanta vs. San Francisco ... Jones (toe) will need to be monitored, plus you have to worry about how much Atlanta will need him against the 49ers.
26. Steve Smith, Baltimore vs. Philadelphia
27. Robby Anderson, N.Y. Jets vs. Miami ... Anderson has 160 yards in his past two games on 23 targets, and Miami has allowed nine receiving touchdowns in its past three games, tied for a league-high.
28. DeAndre Hopkins, Houston vs. Jacksonville
29. Adam Thielen, Minnesota vs. Indianapolis
30. Dontrelle Inman, San Diego vs. Oakland ... Inman comes in having scored in three straight.
31. Pierre Garcon, Washington vs. Carolina
32. Michael Thomas, New Orleans at Arizona ... Thomas (toe) missed Week 14 and will need to be monitored.
33. Anquan Boldin, Detroit at N.Y. Giants
34. Brandin Cooks, New Orleans at Arizona
35. Cole Beasley, Dallas vs. Tampa Bay
36. Brandon Marshall, N.Y. Jets vs. Miami
37. Alshon Jeffery, Chicago vs. Green Bay ... Jeffery is set to return from a four-game suspension
38. Willie Snead, New Orleans at Arizona
39. Mike Wallace, Baltimore vs. Philadelphia
40. J.J. Nelson, Arizona vs. New Orleans ...Nelson has three TDs in his past two games, on two catches with one score on the ground. But with Michael Floyd released, he should have a bigger role.
Tight ends
1. Tyler Eifert, Cincinnati vs. Pittsburgh
2. Travis Kelce, Kansas City vs. Tennessee ... Kelce has four straight 100-yard games, tying an NFL record for a tight end.
3. Jimmy Graham, Seattle vs. Los Angeles
4. Antonio Gates, San Diego vs. Oakland
5. Greg Olsen, Carolina at Washington
6. Delanie Walker, Tennessee at Kansas City
7. Cameron Brate, Tampa Bay at Dallas
8. Kyle Rudolph, Minnesota vs. Indianapolis
9. Ladarius Green, Pittsburgh at Cincinnati
10. Eric Ebron, Detroit at N.Y. Giants
11. Jordan Reed, Washington vs. Carolina
12. C.J. Fiedorowicz, Houston vs. Jacksonville ... Fiedorowicz (concussion) will need to be monitored.
13. Dennis Pitta, Baltimore vs. Philadelphia
14. Jermaine Gresham, Arizona vs. New Orleans
15. Jason Witten, Dallas vs. Tampa Bay
16. Charles Clay, Buffalo vs. Cleveland
17. Zach Ertz, Philadelphia at Baltimore ... It’s not a great matchup for Ertz, but he has averaged 11 targets per game over his past four.
18. Will Tye, N.Y. Giants vs. Detroit
19. Vernon Davis, Washington vs. Carolina
20. A.J. Derby, Denver vs. New England ... Derby comes off a five-catch game and plays against his former team.
Kickers
1. Matt Bryant, Atlanta vs. San Francisco
2. Justin Tucker, Baltimore vs. Philadelphia
3. Dan Bailey, Dallas vs. Tampa Bay
4. Sebastian Janikowski, Oakland at San Diego
5. Steven Hauschka, Seattle vs. Los Angeles
6. Stephen Gostkowski, New England at Denver
7. Nick Novak, Houston vs. Jacksonville
8. Cairo Santos, Kansas City vs. Tennessee
9. Mason Crosby, Green Bay at Chicago
1.0 Chandler Catanzaro, Arizona vs. New Orleans
11. Dustin Hopkins, Washington vs. Carolina
12. Matt Prater, Detroit at N.Y. Giants
13. Josh Lambo, San Diego vs. Oakland
14. Adam Vinatieri, Indianapolis at Minnesota
15. Kai Forbath, Minnesota vs. Indianapolis
16. Ryan Succop, Tennessee at Kansas City
17. Graham Gano, Carolina at Washington
18. Chris Boswell, Pittsburgh at Cincinnati
19. Dan Carpenter, Buffalo vs. Cleveland
20. Wil Lutz, New Orleans at Arizona
Defenses
1. Seattle DT, Seattle vs. Los Angeles
2. Baltimore DT, Baltimore vs. Philadelphia
3. Buffalo DT, Buffalo vs. Cleveland
4. Atlanta DT, Atlanta vs. San Francisco
5. Kansas City DT, Kansas City vs. Tennessee
6. Miami DT, Miami at N.Y. Jets
7. New York Giants DT, N.Y. Giants vs. Detroit
8. New England DT, New England at Denver
9. Pittsburgh DT, Pittsburgh at Cincinnati
10. Houston DT, Houston vs. Jacksonville
11. Dallas DT, Dallas vs. Tampa Bay
12. Oakland DT, Oakland at San Diego
13. Green Bay DT, Green Bay at Chicago
14. Minnesota DT, Minnesota vs. Indianapolis
15. Washington DT, Washington vs. Carolina
16. Detroit DT, Detroit at N.Y. Giants
17. Indianapolis DT, Indianapolis at Minnesota
18. Denver DT, Denver vs. New England
19. New York Jets DT, N.Y. Jets vs. Miami
20. Arizona DT, Arizona vs. New Orleans
Alan Satterlee is a co-owner and senior writer for DynastyFootballWarehouse.com, a comprehensive fantasy football strategy site.
