Panthers QB Cam Newton expected to start ... and be properly attired

Carolina Panthers coach Ron Rivera expects quarterback Cam Newton to start at Washington, despite being bothered by a sore throwing shoulder for much of the week.
Rivera also does not expect any issues with dress code – from Newton or any other player.
Sunday’s flight to Washington will be the Panthers’ first since Newton was benched for the first series at Seattle on Dec. 4 for failing to wear a tie on the charter from San Jose to Seattle.
“I don’t anticipate and problems (or) situations,” Rivera said Saturday. “Again, we had one and we’ve dealt with it. We’ve moved on.”
Newton, wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin (back) and linebackers Luke Kuechly and David Mayo, both of whom are in the final stages of the concussion protocol, are listed as questionable for the Monday night game.
Defensive end Charles Johnson will miss his second consecutive game with a hamstring injury. Right tackle Daryl Williams will sit his third game in a row with a high ankle sprain.
Rivera expressed optimism about the status of Newton and Benjamin, who injured his back after making a catch at practice early in the week. Both were listed as full participation for Saturday’s practice, which a team spokesman described as more of an installation session.
Rivera said little about Kuechly and Mayo, in keeping with a league edict advising teams to restrict their comments about players in the concussion protocol.
Kuechly initially was listed as questionable for last week’s game against San Diego, before being ruled out the day before the game. He has missed three games since sustaining a scary-looking concussion Nov. 17 against New Orleans.
Kuechly, who was carted off the field while sobbing, also missed three games following a concussion last season.
Rivera has said there are no plans to shut Kuechly down for the season. But the Panthers could change course and exercise further caution with Kuechly if they’re eliminated from playoff contention Sunday, which seems likely.
A.J. Klein would start at middle linebacker again if Kuechly is out.
“I think A.J.’s done a nice job, I really do,” Rivera said Saturday. “And that’s one of the things that’s been a huge plus.”
