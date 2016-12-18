Carolina Panthers

December 18, 2016 3:01 PM

Washington at a glance

By Joseph Person

Washington

Coach: Jay Gruden

Key Stats

6.45 Average yards per play for Washington’s offense, which ranks second in the league. It’s the ninth-best mark by any team since the 1970 merger.

10.9 Percentage of three-and-out possessions for Washington, the best mark in the league. The Panthers are fifth at 17.6 percent.

22 Career touchdowns of 60 yards or more by DeSean Jackson, second in NFL history behind Jerry Rice (23).

29 Days since Washington last hosted a home game. Its three-game road stretch began with a Thanksgiving Day loss at Dallas.

Starting Lineup

Offense

WR

11 DeSean Jackson

LT

71 Trent Williams

LG

77 Shawn Lauvao

C

61 Spencer Long

RG

75 Brandon Scherff

RT

76 Morgan Moses

TE

86 Jordan Reed

WR

88 Pierre Garcon

QB

8 Kirk Cousins

WR

80 Jamison Crowder

RB

32 Robert Kelley

Defense

LDE

99 Ricky Jean Francois

NT

90 Ziggy Hood

RDE

92 Chris Baker

SLB

94 Preston Smith

MLB

51 Will Compton

MLB

54 Mason Foster

WLB

91 Ryan Kerrigan

CB

26 Bashaud Breeland

CB

24 Josh Norman

SS

29 Duke Ihenacho

FS

41 Will Blackmon

Special Teams

K

3 Dustin Hopkins

P

5 Tress Way

H

5 Tress Way

PR

80 Jamison Crowder

KR

25 Chris Thompson

LS

57 Nick Sundberg

Injuries

OUT: S Su’a Cravens (upper arm). QUESTIONABLE: DE Chris Baker (ankle), S Will Blackmon (concussion/thumb), RB Mack Brown (concussion), G Shawn Lauvao (groin), G Spencer Long (concussion/stinger), T Ty Nsekhe (ankle), TE Jourdan Reed (shoulder), LB Martrell Spaight (shoulder), C John Sullivan (illness). DOUBTFUL: LB Will Compton (knee).

Schedule/Results

Opponent

Result/Time

TV

September

12

Pittsburgh

L 38-16

18

Dallas

L 27-23

25

At N.Y. Giants

W 29-27

October

2

Cleveland

W 31-20

9

At Baltimore

W 16-10

16

Philadelphia

W 27-20

23

At Detroit

L 20-17

30

At Cincinnati

T 27-27

November

Bye

13

Minnesota

W 26-20

20

Green Bay

W 42-24

24

At Dallas

L 31-26

December

4

At Arizona

L 31-23

11

At Philadelphia

W 27-22

19

Carolina

8:30 p.m.

ESPN

24

At Chicago

1 p.m.*

FOX

January

1

N.Y. Giants

1 p.m.*

FOX

NOTE: * Time subject to change.

