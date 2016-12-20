Gallery: Carolina Panthers 26, Washington 15

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Ted Ginn, Jr (19) looks towards the stands after making a touchdown reception against Washington cornerback Josh Norman (24) in the first half at FedExField on Monday, December 19, 2016.
Carolina Panthers middle linebacker Luke Kuechly works to get his teammates hyped during warmups prior to playing Washington at FedExField on Monday, December 19, 2016. Kuechly was not scheduled to play in Monday night's game.
Carolina Panthers cornerback Daryl Worley (26) picks up his helmet, as he wears Joker and Batman-themed shoes during warmups prior to playing Washington at FedExField on Monday, December 19, 2016.
Carolina Panthers cornerback Daryl Worley (26) wears Joker and Batman-themed shoes during warmups prior to playing Washington at FedExField on Monday, December 19, 2016.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) throws downfield during warmups prior to playing Washington at FedExField on Monday, December 19, 2016.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Ted Ginn, Jr (19) makes a reception during warmups prior to playing Washington at FedExField on Monday, December 19, 2016.
Carolina Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart (28) jumps over the arm of Washington cornerback Josh Norman (24) in the first half at FedExField on Monday, December 19, 2016.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) looks to pass downfield against Washington in the first half at FedExField on Monday, December 19, 2016.
Carolina Panthers cornerback James Bradberry (24) trips up Washington running back Rob Kelley (32) in the first half at FedExField on Monday, December 19, 2016.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Ted Ginn, Jr (19) makes a reception in front of Washington cornerback Josh Norman (24) in the first half at FedExField on Monday, December 19, 2016.
Carolina Panthers kicker Graham Gano (9) connects on a field goal as punter Michael Palardy (5) holds, while playing against Washington in the first half at FedExField on Monday, December 19, 2016.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) gets called for a penalty after throwing the ball at a Washington player after being chased out of bounds in the first half at FedExField on Monday, December 19, 2016.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) gets hit by Washington outside linebacker Ryan Kerrigan (91) as he throws in the first half at FedExField on Monday, December 19, 2016.
Carolina Panthers cornerback James Bradberry (24) disrupts a pass intended for Washington tight end Vernon Davis (85) in the first half at FedExField on Monday, December 19, 2016.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) and Washington defensive end Chris Baker (92) share words and get separated in the first half at FedExField on Monday, December 19, 2016.
Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen (88) makes a reception in front of Washington outside linebacker Martrell Spaight (50) in the second half at FedExField on Monday, December 19, 2016. The Panthers won, 26-15.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) celebrates a touchdown against Washington in the first half at FedExField on Monday, December 19, 2016. The Panthers won, 26-15.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) throws downfield against the Washington defense in the second half at FedExField on Monday, December 19, 2016. The Panthers won, 26-15.
Carolina Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart (28) outraces a group of Washington defenders downfield in the second half at FedExField on Monday, December 19, 2016. The Panthers won, 26-15.
Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera shares his displeasure of a call with referee Walt Coleman (65) while playing against Washington in the second half at FedExField on Monday, December 19, 2016. The Panthers won, 26-15.
Carolina Panthers defensive end Mario Addison (97) pressures Washington quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) in the second half at FedExField on Monday, December 19, 2016. The Panthers won, 26-15.
Carolina Panthers strong safety Kurt Coleman (20) and free safety Tre Boston (33) celebrate with fans as they leave the field after dealing Washington at FedExField on Monday, December 19, 2016. The Panthers won, 26-15.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Ted Ginn, Jr (19) hauls in a reception near the sideline in the second half at FedExField on Monday, December 19, 2016. The Panthers won, 26-15.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) congratulates tackle Mike Remmers (74) and other teammates near the two-minute warning whir playing against Washington at FedExField on Monday, December 19, 2016. The Panthers won, 26-15.
Carolina Panthers strong safety Kurt Coleman (20) heads upfield after intercepting Washington quarterback Kirk Cousins in the first half at FedExField on Monday, December 19, 2016. The Panthers won, 26-15.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) gets hit int eh back of the helmet by Washington defensive end Trent Murphy (93) while sliding down in the first half at FedExField on Monday, December 19, 2016. The Panthers won, 26-15.
Carolina Panthers tight end Ed Dickson (84) heads upfield for extra yards against Washington in the second half at FedExField on Monday, December 19, 2016. The Panthers won, 26-15.
Washington cornerback Josh Norman (24) tries to bring down Carolina Panthers fullback Mike Tolbert (35) in the second half at FedExField on Monday, December 19, 2016. The Panthers won, 26-15.
Carolina Panthers tight end Ed Dickson (84)slips out of the grasp of Washington free safety Will Blackmon (41) in the second half at FedExField on Monday, December 19, 2016. The Panthers won, 26-15.
Carolina Panthers middle linebacker Luke Kuechly makes an observation while on the sideline against Washington in the second half at FedExField on Monday, December 19, 2016. The Panthers won, 26-15.
Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera applauds his team's play against Washington in the second half at FedExField on Monday, December 19, 2016. The Panthers won, 26-15.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) gestures while talking to fans in the second half at FedExField on Monday, December 19, 2016. The Panthers won, 26-15.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) passes over the pressure of Washington outside linebacker Ryan Kerrigan (91) in the second half at FedExField on Monday, December 19, 2016. The Panthers won, 26-15.
Carolina Panthers free safety Michael Griffin (22) congratulates strong safety Kurt Coleman (20) on his interception against Washington in the first half at FedExField on Monday, December 19, 2016. The Panthers won, 26-15.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Ted Ginn, Jr (19) hands a young fan the ball and give them a hug, after scoring a touchdown against Washington in the first half at FedExField on Monday, December 19, 2016. The Panthers won, 26-15.
Carolina Panthers kicker Graham Gano (9) connects on a field goal, as punter Michael Palardy (5) holds, against Washington in the first half at FedExField on Monday, December 19, 2016. The Panthers won, 26-15.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Corey Brown (10) looks over at the yard marker after being tackled by Washington outside linebacker Martrell Spaight (50) and free safety Duke Ihenacho (29) in the first half at FedExField on Monday, December 19, 2016. The Panthers won, 26-15.
Carolina Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart (28) runs upfield against Washington in the first half at FedExField on Monday, December 19, 2016. The Panthers won, 26-15.
Carolina Panthers strong safety Kurt Coleman (20) heads upfield after intercepting a Washington pass in the first half at FedExField on Monday, December 19, 2016. The Panthers won, 26-15.
Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen (88) makes a reception against Washington in the first half at FedExField on Monday, December 19, 2016. The Panthers won, 26-15.
Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen (88) is tackled by Washington cornerback Josh Norman (24) in the first half at FedExField on Monday, December 19, 2016. The Panthers won, 26-15.
Carolina Panthers middle linebacker Luke Kuechly talks with head linesman Derick Bowers (74) during a timeout i play against Washington in the first half at FedExField on Monday, December 19, 2016. The Panthers won, 26-15.
Carolina Panthers kicker Graham Gano (9) celebrates with quarterback Cam Newton (1) after hitting a field goal against Washington in the first half at FedExField on Monday, December 19, 2016. The Panthers won, 26-15.
Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen (88) runs for extra yards after making a reception against Washington in the first half at FedExField on Monday, December 19, 2016. The Panthers won, 26-15.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) runs to extend a play against Washington in the first half at FedExField on Monday, December 19, 2016. The Panthers won, 26-15.
Carolina Panthers middle linebacker Luke Kuechly looks on as Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera and head linesman Derick Bowers (74) talk during a timeout i play against Washington in the first half at FedExField on Monday, December 19, 2016. The Panthers won, 26-15.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin (13) is tackled by Washington cornerback Josh Norman (24) in the first half at FedExField on Monday, December 19, 2016. The Panthers won, 26-15.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Corey Brown (10) signals a first-down after being tackled by Washington defenders in the first half at FedExField on Monday, December 19, 2016. The Panthers won, 26-15.
Former teammates Carolina Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart (28) and Washington cornerback Josh Norman (24) joke around after the game at FedExField on Monday, December 19, 2016. The Panthers won, 26-15.
