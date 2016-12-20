Daryl Worley wore Batman-themed cleats in game against ‘The Dark Knight’ Josh Norman

All Monday night’s prime time Carolina Panthers game against Washington needed was a cameo appearance by Stan Lee.
It had everything else the famous comic book author would love.
▪ A pithy plot: The exiled hero-turned-villain (Josh Norman) facing his old team; the rising ruling set of rookies (James Bradberry and Daryl Worley) proving themselves in front of his eyes.
▪ Engaging characters: Norman, a cornerback known for his ability to shut down a passing game while jawing the whole time, often referred to himself and his style of play as “The Dark Knight,” in reference to the edgier, more brooding installment in the Batman series. Worley, the newcomer drafted to fill Norman’s absence when the latter’s franchise tag offer was rescinded last spring, loves Batman and goes by “Bruce Wayne” on Twitter.
Worley drew a bit of chatter this week when he changed his Twitter avatar to a photo of the villainous “Joker,” with the phrase “Will the real Batman please stand up?”
▪ Bold fashion choices: Plenty of spandex (or whatever Nike calls it these days). And cheeky shoes, too.
Worley wore Batman and Joker-themed cleats in warmups before Monday night’s 26-15 victory over Washington. The Batman side even had a little cape on the back.
In the game itself, he wore the team-issued light blue shoes, with a twist: On the heels in a white powdercoat was the Batman logo with the phrase “Will the real Batman please stand up?”
Oh. Via @breakburgundy these are the cleats Daryl Worley will be wearing. Josh Norman was the Panther's Dark Knight last year. pic.twitter.com/eZN29AygDS— Phil Orban (@philorbanWSOC9) December 20, 2016
Yes, Worley confirmed after the game, it was a sassy nod to Norman.
“It was all in good fun,” he said. “I kind of call myself ‘Bruce Wayne’ and he calls himself ‘Batman’.”
“As soon as I really thought about who we were playing, that was the goal. ... All fun and games. Nothing but respect and love for Josh. I don’t know him personally but I mean I talked to him after the game and nothing but love and respect.”
