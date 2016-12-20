Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen was on the verge of history until ...

Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen was on the verge of NFL history Monday night in Washington, but couldn’t quite finish the deal – or the game.
Olsen is trying to become the first tight end to post three consecutive 1,000-yard seasons. He was at 992 early in the fourth quarter Monday, but was out for all or parts of the last two series because of an elbow injury.
“He took a shot on the elbow. We’ll see how it is,” Panthers coach Ron Rivera said Tuesday. “I know he’s going to see the doctors and they’ll take care of it and we’ll go from there.”
Olsen, assuming he’s healthy, will try to eclipse the mark Saturday against Atlanta. Olsen has played in 156 consecutive regular-season games, the second-longest active streak among tight ends behind Jason Witten (216).
“The very first thing he’s going to want, he’s going to want the ball early,” Rivera said jokingly. “I’m glad to hear (of the record). He’s a young man that’s been solid for us ever since he’s been here. My six years having him here have been tremendous.”
