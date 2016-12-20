Four Panthers selected to 2017 Pro Bowl

Tight end Greg Olsen, linebackers Luke Kuechly and Thomas Davis and fullback Mike Tolbert have been selected to the 2017 Pro Bowl, the league announced on Tuesday.
Kuechly has missed the last four games while recovering from a concussion, and though he cleared the protocol last week he did not play in Carolina’s Monday Night Football victory over Washington.
Head coach Ron Rivera has said “we’ll see” in response to whether the team will decide to sit Kuechly for the remainder of the year for health reasons. Kuechly has 102 tackles on the season despite missing time, and it is his fourth Pro Bowl selection.
“I think a lot of it speaks to who he is as a man and the reputation he’s built for himself around the league as a classy competitor,” said defensive coordinator Sean McDermott on Tuesday. “He does things the right was and you see the respect that the opponent has for him..There’s seemingly a mutual respect for Luke and how he handles himself.”
Olsen’s third straight Pro Bowl selection may also come with a side of NFL history before he gets there. He is just eight yards away from becoming the first ever NFL tight end to have 1,000 receiving yards in three consecutive seasons.
Davis’ selection is his second in two years, while Tolbert’s is his third in four years.
In 2016, as the Panthers went on their Super Bowl run, 10 players were selected.
“I wish our record was better because I know a few more of our guys who be under consideration,” said Rivera “Guys like Kurt Coleman and K.K. (Short) most certainly would be in that conversation, and Trai (Turner) and Andrew Norwell. We’ve had a number of guys that have had tremendous seasons that deserve recognition.”
The 2017 Pro Bowl will be played at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla., on Sunday, January 29 and televised live at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.
