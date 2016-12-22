NFL not shorting Panthers’ DT any cash this week

Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Kawann Short was pleased to find no letters from the league office in his locker this week – but he wasn’t surprised.
A letter from NFL headquarters in New York would have meant Short was fined for his hit on Washington quarterback Kirk Cousins on Monday night. Short drew an unnecessary roughness penalty when officials ruled Short shoved Cousins while he was out of bounds, although replays showed otherwise.
Short said after the game it was a legal play, and league officials agreed with him.
“It was a good play,” Short said Thursday. “He was inbounds. I saw it on the replay.”
It was also an unusual play, in that Cousins went sliding into the legs of a Washington cheerleader, knocking her over. ESPN cameras later showed the cheerleader back on her feet and smiling.
“I had a couple of my friends from home shot me the little picture of it,” Short said. “I’m glad she was OK.”
He was also glad he didn’t take a hit to his wallet.
“That, too,” Short said. “I don’t need another fine in my life.”
Short was fined $18,231 in October for hitting New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees in the face during the Saints’ 41-38 victory in New Orleans. Short appealed and argued it was an inadvertent hit on Brees, who, like Short, played at Purdue.
Short said Thursday his fine was reduced on appeal.
“Yeah,” he added, “not much, though.”
Comments