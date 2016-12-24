Carolina Panthers

December 24, 2016 11:00 AM

Panthers, Falcons meet on Christmas Eve | Live NFL updates

The Carolina Panthers host the Atlanta Falcons Saturday afternoon in a Christmas Eve game at Bank of America Stadium.

Follow here for live NFL updates from Observer reporters and others. (Game time: 1 p.m. TV: WJZY and other Fox stations.)

Live Blog 2016 Carolina Panthers updates
&nbsp;

Related content

Carolina Panthers

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Cam Newton, dressed as Santa, plays Cam Says during charity event

View more video

Sports Videos