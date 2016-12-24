Atlanta Falcons 33, Carolina Panthers 16

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Jalen Collins (32) defends a pass intended for Carolina Panthers wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin (13) in the second half at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, December 24, 2016. The Falcons won, 33-16.
David T. Foster III
David T. Foster III
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton wore a pair of rose gold cleats during a pregame warmup on Saturday, December 24, 2016 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
Jeff Siner
Jeff Siner
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Jalen Collins smiles as he runs with the ball he intercepted on a pass by Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton during second quarter action on Saturday, December 24, 2016 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
Jeff Siner
Jeff Siner
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Jalen Collins intercepts a pass by Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton during second quarter action on Saturday, December 24, 2016 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
Jeff Siner
Jeff Siner
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Devin Funchess catches a pass as Atlanta Falcons cornerback Jalen Collins looks on during second quarter action on Saturday, December 24, 2016 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
Jeff Siner
Jeff Siner
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) lifts tight end Greg Olsen (88) arm in celebration after Olsen's record breaking reception in the second quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, December 24, 2016. The reception made Olsen the first tight end in NFL history to have 3 consecutive seasons with 1,000 yards
David T. Foster III
David T. Foster III
Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen (88) makes a reception in the second quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, December 24, 2016. The reception made Olsen the first tight end in NFL history to have 3 consecutive seasons with 1,000 yards
David T. Foster III
David T. Foster III
Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen (88) heads upfield after making a reception in the second quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, December 24, 2016. The reception made Olsen the first tight end in NFL history to have 3 consecutive seasons with 1,000 yards
David T. Foster III
David T. Foster III
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Devin Funchess (17) misses a long pass at the end zone as Atlanta Falcons free safety Ricardo Allen (37) follows in the second quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, December 24, 2016.
David T. Foster III
David T. Foster III
US Navy ET3 David Fletcher holds his son Soloman after surprising him as he returned home from deployment on the field before the start of the second quarter of the Atlanta Falcons vs Carolina Panthers game at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, December 24, 2016.
David T. Foster III
David T. Foster III
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin (13) goes up for a touchdown reception over Atlanta Falcons cornerback Jalen Collins (32) in the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, December 24, 2016. The Falcons won, 33-16.
David T. Foster III
David T. Foster III
Atlanta Falcons running back Tevin Coleman, left, breaks free of the Carolina Panthers defense on a touchdown run during fourth quarter action on Saturday, December 24, 2016 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. The Falcons defeated the Panthers 33-16.
Jeff Siner
Jeff Siner
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, left, passes over the offensive line to a receiver during third quarter action against the Atlanta Falcons on Saturday, December 24, 2016 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. The Falcons defeated the Panthers 33-16.
Jeff Siner
Jeff Siner
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, left, scrambles out of the pocket to pass to a receiver as Atlanta Falcons strong safety Keanu Neal, center and linebacker Deion Jones, right, chase during third quarter action on Saturday, December 24, 2016 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. The Falcons defeated the Panthers 33-16.
Jeff Siner
Jeff Siner
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, center, dives over the line for a first down against the Atlanta Falcons during third quarter action on Saturday, December 24, 2016 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. The Falcons defeated the Panthers 33-16.
Jeff Siner
Jeff Siner
Carolina Panthers fans yell encouragement to the team during third quarter action against the Atlanta Falcons on Saturday, December 24, 2016 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. The Falcons defeated the Panthers 33-16.
Jeff Siner
Jeff Siner
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin, right, catches a touchdown pass as Atlanta Falcons cornerback Jalen Collins, left, applies defensive pressure during third quarter action on Saturday, December 24, 2016 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. The Falcons defeated the Panthers 33-16.
Jeff Siner
Jeff Siner
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Philly Brown, bottom, ends up with his face in the turf after he and Atlanta Falcons safety Ricardo Allen, center, became entangled on a play during third quarter action on Saturday, December 24, 2016 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. Looking on is Falcons cornerback Jalen Collins, top, looks on. The Falcons defeated the Panthers 33-16.
Jeff Siner
Jeff Siner
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin, right, catches a touchdown pass as Atlanta Falcons cornerback Jalen Collins, left, applies defensive pressure during third quarter action on Saturday, December 24, 2016 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. The Falcons defeated the Panthers 33-16.
Jeff Siner
Jeff Siner
Atlanta Falcons running back Tevin Coleman, left, breaks free of the Carolina Panthers defense on a touchdown run during fourth quarter action on Saturday, December 24, 2016 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. The Falcons defeated the Panthers 33-16.
Jeff Siner
Jeff Siner
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, left, fights to break free from the grasp of Atlanta Falcons linebacker Philip Wheeler, right, during fourth quarter action on Saturday, December 24, 2016 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. The Falcons defeated the Panthers 33-16.
Jeff Siner
Jeff Siner
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, right, is sacked by Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Courtney Upshaw, left and defensive end Brooks Reed, center, during fourth quarter action on Saturday, December 24, 2016 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. The Falcons defeated the Panthers 33-16.
Jeff Siner
Jeff Siner
Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen, left, watches as a pass by quarterback Cam Newton flies over the outstretched hand of Atlanta Falcons cornerback Deji Olatoye, right, during fourth quarter action on Saturday, December 24, 2016 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. The Falcons defeated the Panthers 33-16.
Jeff Siner
Jeff Siner
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, center, fights to get off a pass as Atlanta Falcons defensive end Brooks Reid, center/bottom, wraps up Newton's right leg during third quarter action on Saturday, December 24, 2016 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. The Falcons defeated the Panthers 33-16.
Jeff Siner
Jeff Siner
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Devin Funchess, right, grimaces in pain after being injured on a play during third quarter action against the Atlanta Falcons on Saturday, December 24, 2016 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. The Falcons defeated the Panthers 33-16.
Jeff Siner
Jeff Siner
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) makes a throw against the Carolina Panthers in the second half at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, December 24, 2016. The Falcons won, 33-16.
David T. Foster III
David T. Foster III
Carolina Panthers cornerback James Bradberry (24) breaks up a pass intended for Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (11) in the second half at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, December 24, 2016. The Falcons won, 33-16.
David T. Foster III
David T. Foster III
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) gets sacked by Atlanta Falcons defensive end Brooks Reed (50) and defensive end Courtney Upshaw (91) in the second half at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, December 24, 2016. The Falcons won, 33-16.
David T. Foster III
David T. Foster III
Atlanta Falcons running back Tevin Coleman, left, flexes his muscles with wide receiver Mohamed Sanu, center and full back Patrick DiMarco following his touchdown run against the Carolina Panthers during third quarter action on Saturday, December 24, 2016 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. The Falcons defeated the Panthers 33-16.
Jeff Siner
Jeff Siner
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) throws downfield against the Atlanta Falcons in the second half at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, December 24, 2016. The Falcons won, 33-16.
David T. Foster III
David T. Foster III
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (11) is brought down by Carolina Panthers strong safety Kurt Coleman (20) and outside linebacker Thomas Davis (58) in the second half at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, December 24, 2016. The Falcons won, 33-16.
David T. Foster III
David T. Foster III
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) watches as the ball flies back on a bad snap against the Atlanta Falcons in the second half at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, December 24, 2016. The Falcons won, 33-16.
David T. Foster III
David T. Foster III
Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera talks with referee Bill Vinovich (52) during a break in the game against the Atlanta Falcons in the second half at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, December 24, 2016. The Falcons won, 33-16.
David T. Foster III
David T. Foster III
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) works to avoid Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Philip Wheeler (41) in the second half at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, December 24, 2016. The Falcons won, 33-16.
David T. Foster III
David T. Foster III
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) throws downfield against the Atlanta Falcons in the second half at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, December 24, 2016. The Falcons won, 33-16.
David T. Foster III
David T. Foster III
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin (13) fends off Atlanta Falcons cornerback Jalen Collins (32) after making a reception in the second half at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, December 24, 2016. The Falcons won, 33-16.
David T. Foster III
David T. Foster III
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) sits on the bench late in the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, December 24, 2016. The Falcons won, 33-16.
David T. Foster III
David T. Foster III
Carolina Panthers kicker Graham Gano (9) lines up a field goal, as punter Michael Palardy (5) holds, while playing against the Atlanta Falcons in the second half at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, December 24, 2016. The Falcons won, 33-16.
David T. Foster III
David T. Foster III
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin (13) talks with quarterback Cam Newton (1) late in the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, December 24, 2016. The Falcons won, 33-16.
David T. Foster III
David T. Foster III
Atlanta Falcons tight end D.J. Tialavea celebrates his touchdown pass reception from quarterback Matt Ryan during second quarter action against the Carolina Panthers on Saturday, December 24, 2016 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. The Falcons defeated the Panthers 33-16.
Jeff Siner
Jeff Siner
Atlanta Falcons tight end D.J. Tialavea, left, catches a touchdown pass from quarterback Matt Ryan during second quarter action against the Carolina Panthers on Saturday, December 24, 2016 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. Looking on is Carolina Panthers defensive end Charles Johnson at right. The Falcons defeated the Panthers 33-16.
Jeff Siner
Jeff Siner
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) gets sacked by Carolina Panthers strong safety Kurt Coleman (20) in the first half at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, December 24, 2016. The Falcons won, 33-16.
David T. Foster III
David T. Foster III
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Ted Ginn, Jr (19) makes a reception in front of Atlanta Falcons strong safety Keanu Neal (22) in the first half at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, December 24, 2016. The Falcons won, 33-16.
David T. Foster III
David T. Foster III
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) makes a pass over the arm of Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Kawann Short (99) in the first half at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, December 24, 2016. The Falcons won, 33-16.
David T. Foster III
David T. Foster III
Carolina Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart (28) spins with trying to pick up yards as Atlanta Falcons middle linebacker Deion Jones (45) reaches for the ball, in the first half at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, December 24, 2016. The Falcons won, 33-16.
David T. Foster III
David T. Foster III
Carolina Panthers outside linebacker Thomas Davis (58) reaches for the ball while defending Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman (24) in the first half at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, December 24, 2016. The Falcons won, 33-16.
David T. Foster III
David T. Foster III
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Aldrick Robinson (19) makes a reception as Carolina Panthers outside linebacker Thomas Davis (58) closes in during the first half at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, December 24, 2016. The Falcons won, 33-16.
David T. Foster III
David T. Foster III
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (11) makes a reception in front of Carolina Panthers free safety Tre Boston (33) during the first half at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, December 24, 2016. The Falcons won, 33-16.
David T. Foster III
David T. Foster III
Carolina Panthers defensive end Charles Johnson (95) yells after hitting the Keep Pounding drum, prior to the kickoff against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, December 24, 2016. The Falcons won, 33-16.
David T. Foster III
David T. Foster III
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin, right, is unable to catch a pass by quarterback Cam Newton during second quarter action as Atlanta Falcons safety Ricardo Allen, left, applies defensive pressure on Saturday, December 24, 2016 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. The Falcons defeated the Panthers 33-16.
Jeff Siner
Jeff Siner
Mark Middlesworth ie.The Grinch turns to fans in his section during the Carolina Panthers vs Atlanta Falcons game on Saturday, December 24, 2016 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. The Falcons defeated the Panthers 33-16.
Jeff Siner
Jeff Siner
Carolina Panthers defensive end Charles Johnson, right, pressures Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, left, during action on Saturday, December 24, 2016 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. The Falcons defeated the Panthers 33-16.
Jeff Siner
Jeff Siner
Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Kawann Short, right, and linebacker Shaq Thompson, left, pressure Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, center, during second quarter action on Saturday, December 24, 2016 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. Short would be credited with a sack on the play. The Falcons defeated the Panthers 33-16.
Jeff Siner
Jeff Siner
Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen, left, hugs quarterback Cam Newton, right, after Olsen became the first tight end in NFL history to record his third consecutive season of 1000 yards receiving during second quarter action against the Atlanta Falcons on Saturday, December 24, 2016 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. The Falcons defeated the Panthers 33-16.
Jeff Siner
Jeff Siner
Carolina Panthers defensive end Charles Johnson was the player honored to hit the Keep Pounding Drum prior to the team's game against the Atlanta Falcons on Saturday, December 24, 2016 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. The Falcons defeated the Panthers 33-16.
Jeff Siner
Jeff Siner
Jeff Siner
Jeff Siner
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones, center, catches a pass from quarterback Matt Ryan as Panthers cornerback James Bradberry, right, looks to make the tackle during first quarter action on Saturday, December 24, 2016 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. The Falcons defeated the Panthers 33-16.
Jeff Siner
Jeff Siner
Atlanta Falcons tight end Joshua Perkins, center, is turned upside down as he catches a touchdown pass from quarterback Matt Ryan during first quarter action on Saturday, December 24, 2016 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis, left and cornerback James Bradberry, right, attempted to stop the score. The Falcons defeated the Panthers 33-16.
Jeff Siner
Jeff Siner
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Brian Poole, left, intercepts a pass by Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton during first quarter action on Saturday, December 24, 2016 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. The Falcons defeated the Panthers 33-16.
Jeff Siner
Jeff Siner
Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen, center, is unable to get his hands on a pass from quarterback Cam Newton as the Atlanta Falcons defense converges during second quarter action on Saturday, December 24, 2016 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. The Falcons defeated the Panthers 33-16.
Jeff Siner
Jeff Siner
Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Kawann Short, right, and linebacker Shaq Thompson, left, pressure Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, center, during second quarter action on Saturday, December 24, 2016 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. Short would be credited with a sack on the play. The Falcons defeated the Panthers 33-16.
Jeff Siner
Jeff Siner
Jeff Siner
Jeff Siner
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin (13) misses a pass as Atlanta Falcons cornerback Jalen Collins (32) defends during the first half at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, December 24, 2016. The Falcons won, 33-16.
David T. Foster III
David T. Foster III
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Devin Funchess (17) tries to recover a tipped pass in the end zone as Atlanta Falcons cornerback Robert Alford (23) and defensive back Sharrod Neasman (20) defend during the first half at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, December 24, 2016. The Falcons won, 33-16.
David T. Foster III
David T. Foster III
Members of the Carolina Panthers' TopCats perform during pre game prior to kickoff against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, December 24, 2016. The Falcons won, 33-16.
David T. Foster III
David T. Foster III