Carolina Panthers sealed in last place in NFC South, 2017 opponents set

Because the Panthers at best can finish the season 7-9 and would lose the tiebreaker to the New Orleans Saints (who can also finish 7-9), Carolina’s last-place spot in the NFC South is sealed.
This has not happened since 2010. In fact, the Panthers will miss the playoffs for the first time since 2012.
It also means their opponents for 2017 are set.
Here’s who the Panthers will play at home:
▪ Falcons
▪ Saints
▪ Buccaneers
▪ Packers
▪ Vikings
▪ Bills
▪ Dolphins
▪ Eagles (also set to finish last in division)
And away:
▪ Falcons
▪ Saints
▪ Buccaneers
▪ Bears
▪ Lions
▪ Patriots
▪ Jets
▪ 49ers (also set to finish last in division)
Jourdan Rodrigue: 704-358-5071, @jourdanrodrigue
Comments