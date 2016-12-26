Carolina Panthers

December 26, 2016 3:52 PM

Carolina Panthers sealed in last place in NFC South, 2017 opponents set

By Jourdan Rodrigue

jrodrigue@charlotteobserver.com

Because the Panthers at best can finish the season 7-9 and would lose the tiebreaker to the New Orleans Saints (who can also finish 7-9), Carolina’s last-place spot in the NFC South is sealed.

This has not happened since 2010. In fact, the Panthers will miss the playoffs for the first time since 2012.

It also means their opponents for 2017 are set.

Here’s who the Panthers will play at home:

▪  Falcons

▪  Saints

▪  Buccaneers

▪  Packers

▪  Vikings

▪  Bills

▪  Dolphins

▪  Eagles (also set to finish last in division)

And away:

▪  Falcons

▪  Saints

▪  Buccaneers

▪  Bears

▪  Lions

▪  Patriots

▪  Jets

▪  49ers (also set to finish last in division)

Jourdan Rodrigue: 704-358-5071, @jourdanrodrigue

Related content

Carolina Panthers

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Cam Newton, dressed as Santa, plays Cam Says during charity event

View more video

Sports Videos