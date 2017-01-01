Instant analysis: Cam Newton’s shoulder needs a rest, too

1:40 Mini 'choo-choo' in York draws crowds for annual tradition Pause

1:06 Trump supporters at Fletcher, NC rally

2:01 South Carolina residents will automatically live in North Carolina as of Jan. 1

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

2:13 Video: Bret McCormick on Clover football coaching vacancy

1:06 Father Christmas surprises students from SC School for Deaf and Blind at Lake Wylie

2:09 Defendant who shot and killed friend in Rock Hill apologizes in court

1:54 Ever wonder why we make New Year's resolutions?