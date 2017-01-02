Panthers sign 9 players to future contracts

1:40 Mini 'choo-choo' in York draws crowds for annual tradition Pause

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

1:29 River Hills paramedic talks about responding to opioid overdose calls

3:48 Will Muschamp's final thoughts ahead of Birmingham Bowl

2:01 South Carolina residents will automatically live in North Carolina as of Jan. 1

1:02 Nikki Haley's last Christmas open house as governor

2:29 Meet George: The first mature male great white shark tagged by OCEARCH

2:13 Video: Bret McCormick on Clover football coaching vacancy

1:06 Father Christmas surprises students from SC School for Deaf and Blind at Lake Wylie