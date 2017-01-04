Carolina Panthers

January 4, 2017 12:04 PM

Is this the year Panthers DC Sean McDermott gets a head coaching job?

By Joseph Person

jperson@charlotteobserver.com

Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator Sean McDermott been in the mix for head-coaching jobs in previous seasons, but he seems to be closer to the front of the line this year.

McDermott became the first candidate to interview for the Buffalo’s vacancy, the Bills announced.

Wednesday’s temperature in Buffalo is in the 30s, with snow. But the Sporting News’ Alex Marvez reported McDermott is meeting with the Bills in Boca Raton, Fla., where owner Terry Pegula owns a $6.6 million home with a yacht.

It’s the first of two scheduled interviews this week for McDermott, who also is set to meet with the San Diego Chargers, according to a league source.

Panthers' Dave Gettleman on disappointing 2016 season

The Carolina Panthers are not going away and will get the things that went wrong in the 2016 season corrected, Dave Gettleman said.

Davie Hinshaw The Charlotte Observer

McDermott, 42, also is expected to draw interest from San Francisco about its vacancy.

The Panthers’ failure to make the playoffs may end up working in McDermott’s favor.

He interviewed with Cleveland and Tampa Bay last year. But Hue Jackson and Dirk Koetter were hired by the Browns and Bucs in mid-January before the Panthers’ divisional-round game against Seattle.

McDermott is not the only Panthers defensive assistant who has interviewed this week.

Panthers assistant head coach and secondary coach Steve Wilks interviewed with the Los Angeles Rams on Tuesday for their vacancy.

Wilks, 47, who played at West Charlotte and Appalachian State, was key in developing rookie cornerbacks James Bradberry and Daryl Worley in the wake of Josh Norman’s departure last spring.

Panthers pack up Monday

Carolina Panthers players came to Bank of America Stadium on Monday to clean out their lockers following the team's loss to Tampa Bay on Sunday 17-16.

Jeff Siner The Charlotte Observer

Wilks joined Ron Rivera’s staff in Charlotte in 2012 after the two worked together previously in Chicago and San Diego.

McDermott came to Carolina with Rivera in 2011 after a two-year stint as Philadelphia’s defensive coordinator.

He was the only coordinator to lead a top-10 defense every year from 2012-2015, and is well respected in league circles.

Kansas City coach Andy Reid, who had McDermott on his Eagles’ staff, raved about him before the Panthers-Chiefs game in November.

“Phenomenal football coach,” Reid said. “(The Panthers defense is) getting coached like crazy by a guy who is going to be a future head coach in this league.”

Related content

Carolina Panthers

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Cam Newton, dressed as Santa, plays Cam Says during charity event

View more video

Sports Videos