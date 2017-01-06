Kuechly, Olsen named to NFL All-Pro second team

Two Carolina Panthers received All-Pro second team honors, announced Friday afternoon.
Tight end Greg Olsen was named to the second-team offense, while linebacker Luke Kuechly earned a spot on the second-team defense.
Olsen finished the season with 1,073 yards and three touchdowns and became the first tight end in NFL history to have three consecutive 1,000-yard seasons, while Kuechly had 102 tackles and two sacks before sitting out three games in the NFL concussion protocol, and being held out for the final three games for long-term health concerns.
In 2015, as the Panthers made their Super Bowl run, six players were named to the All-Pro first team including quarterback Cam Newton.
