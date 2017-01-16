Panthers LB Thomas Davis’ on-camera intentions: Comedy and perhaps a career

Carolina Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis has built a well-deserved reputation for being a terror on the field and a nice guy off the field.
As a rookie, Thomas told columnist Scott Fowler that his tackling philosophy is "Get to the ball with bad intentions." That attitude has served him well – he's a two-time Pro Bowler who led the team in tackles in 2016.
Off the field, Davis is known for his charitable work, most notably his Defending Dreams Foundation, one of the reasons he was named the NFL’s 2014 Walter Payton Man of the Year.
Comedian Ben Schwartz – one of the stars of NBC comedy "Parks and Recreation" – built upon Davis' nice-guy image for an episode of his web series "Courtyard Camera."
In the video, Schwartz asked the linebacker a series of questions to find out just how nice he really is. While three-legged dogs would do well to make his acquaintance, Davis does have his limits.
I interview @NFL's @ThomasDavisSDTM for @CourtyardHotels in what many are calling 2017's most important interview- https://t.co/YHHrVUaEkP— Ben Schwartz (@rejectedjokes) January 12, 2017
On a side note, ESPN's David Newton writes that Davis' on-camera appearances may serve for more than just fun – Davis may be building a resume for a television career once his playing days end. Newton says we’re likely to see Davis, who appeared last week as a guest analyst on "NFL Gameday," on camera again during Super Bowl week in Houston.
Panthers fans have need to worry now, however, as Davis intends to play through at least 2017.
