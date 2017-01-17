Ricky Proehl: ‘Greatest Panther’ deserves to be honored in Charlotte

Outgoing Carolina Panthers assistant coach Ricky Proehl played alongside former Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith in Charlotte and later coached him for three seasons.
And Proehl believes Smith needs to come back to Bank of America Stadium for a retirement ceremony or some other way to be honored.
“For me personally I hope it happens because I think he’s the greatest Panther to put on the uniform. He owes it to the fans and he owes it to himself,” Proehl said Tuesday. “There’s a love affair between him and the fans of the Panthers. They deserve it. That’s my opinion.”
Smith, the Panthers’ all-time receiving leader, retired this month after 16 seasons. He spent his last three in Baltimore after Panthers general manager Dave Gettleman cut him following the 2013 season.
Smith took several public shots at Gettleman in the ensuing months and made a point of not shaking his hand before the Panthers played at Baltimore in 2014.
But Proehl, who stepped down as the Panthers’ receivers coach this week, believes Smith will have his day in Charlotte.
“I have talked to Steve. I think eventually it’ll happen,” Proehl said. “I think he wants it. I think he should do it, to be honest with you.”
