2017 Senior Bowl rosters announced

General manager Dave Gettleman and the Carolina Panthers staff (and the Observer) will be in Mobile, Ala. next week for the 2017 Senior Bowl, which invites top NFL Draft prospects to a week of practices and evaluations by scouts.
On Wednesday, the official rosters were announced. The Cleveland Browns’ first-year head coach Hue Jackson, will coach the South team, while John Fox, in his second year as head coach of the Bears, will coach the North.
North Team
Sefo Liufau QB - Colorado, Pac-12
Chidobe Awuzie DC - Colorado, Pac-12
Nate Peterman QB - Pittsburgh, ACC
Trent Taylor WR - Louisiana Tech, C-USA
Zane Gonzalez PK - Arizona State, Pac-12
Corey Clement RB - Wisconsin, Big Ten
Zay Jones WR - East Carolina, AAC
John Johnson S - Boston College, ACC
Cooper Kupp WR - Eastern Washington, FCS
Jamari Staples WR - Louisville, ACC
Rasul Douglas DC - West Virginia, Big 12
Desmond King DC - Iowa, Big Ten
C.J. Beathard QB - Iowa, Big Ten
Connor Harris ILB - Lindenwood, Division II
Amba Etta-Tawo WR - Syracuse, ACC
Obi Melifonwu S - Connecticut, AAC
Jamaal Williams RB - Brigham Young, IND
Nate Gerry S - Nebraska, Big Ten
Josh Harvey-Clemons S - Louisville, ACC
Jourdan Lewis DC - Michigan, Big Ten
Brendan Langley DC - Lamar, FCS
Kareem Hunt RB - Toledo, MAC
Toby Baker PT - Arkansas, SEC
Ben Gedeon ILB - Michigan, Big Ten
Chris Wormley DE - Michigan, Big Ten
Sam Rogers FB - Virginia Tech, ACC
Vince Biegel OLB - Wisconsin, Big Ten
Colin Holba LS - Louisville, ACC
Harvey Langi ILB - Brigham Young, IND
Dorian Johnson OG - Pittsburgh, ACC
Kyle Fuller OC - Baylor, Big 12
Carroll Phillips OLB - Illinois, Big Ten
Haason Reddick ILB - Temple, AAC
Tyler Orlosky OC - West Virginia, Big 12
Dion Dawkins OG - Temple, AAC
Dan Feeney OG - Indiana, Big Ten
Adam Bisnowaty OT - Pittsburgh, ACC
Julién Davenport OT - Bucknell, FCS
Taylor Moton OT - Western Michigan, MAC
Zach Banner OT - USC, Pac-12
Jordan Morgan OG - Kutztown, Division II
Mike Roberts TE - Toledo, MAC
Amara Darboh WR - Michigan , Big Ten
Jeremy Sprinkle TE - Arkansas, SEC
Jonnu Smith TE - Florida International, C-USA
Isaac Rochell DE - Notre Dame, IND
Dawuane Smoot DE - Illinois, Big Ten
Tarell Basham DE - Ohio, MAC
Derek Rivers OLB - Youngstown State, FCS
Larry Ogunjobi DT - Charlotte, C-USA
Ryan Glasgow DT - Michigan, Big Ten
Jaleel Johnson DT - Iowa, Big Ten
Stevie Tu'ikolovatu DT - USC, Pac-12
South Team
Duke Riley ILB - LSU, SEC
Montravius Adams DT - Auburn, SEC
Antonio Pipkin QB - Tiffin, Division II
Artavis Scott WR - Clemson, ACC
Justin Vogel PT - Miami, ACC
Davis Webb QB - California, Pac-12
Fred Ross WR - Mississippi State, SEC
Ben Boulware ILB - Clemson, ACC
Josh Dobbs QB - Tennessee, SEC
Gerald Everett TE - South Alabama, Sun Belt
Ryan Switzer WR - North Carolina, ACC
Justin Evans S - Texas A&M, SEC
Evan Engram TE - Ole Miss, SEC
Tre'Davious White DC - LSU, SEC
Donnel Pumphrey RB - San Diego State, MW
Matt Dayes RB - North Carolina State, ACC
Ryan Anderson OLB - Alabama, SEC
Johnathan Ford S - Auburn, SEC
Damontae Kazee DC - San Diego State, MW
Rayshawn Jenkins S - Miami, ACC
Marquez White DC - Florida State, ACC
Corn Elder DC - Miami, ACC
Jordan Sterns S - Oklahoma State, Big 12
Ezra Robinson DC - Tennessee St., FCS
Cameron Sutton DC - Tennessee, SEC
Alex Anzalone ILB - Florida, SEC
Freddie Stevenson FB - Florida State, ACC
Jake Elliott PK - Memphis, AAC
Eddie Vanderdoes DT - UCLA, Pac-12
Josh Carraway DE - TCU, Big 12
Antonio Garcia OT - Troy, Sun Belt
Dalvin Tomlinson DT - Alabama, SEC
Isaac Asiata OG - Utah, Pac-12
Cole Mazza LS - Alabama, SEC
Nico Siragusa OG - San Diego State, MW
Justin Senior OT - Mississippi State, SEC
Danny Isidora OG - Miami, ACC
Jessamen Dunker OG - Tennessee St., FCS
Conor McDermott OT - UCLA, Pac-12
Jon Toth OC - Kentucky, SEC
Jordan Willis DE - Kansas State, Big 12
Forrest Lamp OT - Western Kentucky, C-USA
Ethan Pocic OC - LSU, SEC
Josh Reynolds WR - Texas A&M, SEC
Taywan Taylor WR - Western Kentucky, C-USA
Travin Dural WR - LSU, SEC
O.J. Howard TE - Alabama, SEC
Daeshon Hall DE - Texas A&M, SEC
Tyus Bowser OLB - Houston, AAC
Tanoh Kpassagnon DE - Villanova, FCS
Keionta Davis DE - UT-Chattanooga, FCS
Carlos Watkins DT - Clemson, ACC
Tanzel Smart DT - Tulane, AAC
