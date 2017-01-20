Closing time: Will Falcons lay an egg in last game at the Georgia Dome?

I was in Minneapolis 18 years ago when Atlanta Falcons kicker Morten Andersen silenced a crowd of 64,000 – and that piped-in horn noise unique to Vikings games – with a 38-yard field goal in overtime.
Andersen’s kick, which came after the Vikings’ Gary Anderson missed his only field goal of the season near the end of regulation, sent Atlanta to its only Super Bowl appearance in team history.
The Falcons will close the 25-year-old Georgia Dome on Sunday by hosting Green Bay in the NFC Championship Game.
And it’s not going to be quiet inside after this one – or on Peachtree Street.
Maybe it’s because I saw the Falcons’ offensive firepower twice the season – including a history-making performance by quarterback Matt Ryan and receiver Julio Jones against Carolina in Week 4 – but I don’t see anyone outscoring Atlanta.
Not even Aaron Rodgers, the Hail Mary-completing patron saint of Green Bay, Wis.
Rodgers has been on a remarkable, two-month roll during which he picked the Packers up off the mat and almost single-handedly willed them to the title game.
He’ll have to do more of the same Sunday since Green Bay’s entire receiving corps seems to be banged up.
And Rodgers will get his yards against a Falcons defense that isn’t great at pressuring the quarterback, despite the presence of Vic Beasley Jr. and Dwight Freeney.
Atlanta safety Ricardo Allen said the Falcons defensive backs have to be willing to concede Rodgers the 10- to 12-yard scrambles rather than allow him to complete, say, a 36-yard dart to a tight end along the sideline with the game on the line.
“Once he starts to scramble and once he starts to extend plays, you’ve got to be smart in what you do. If he’s going to run the ball, let him run and get that first down,” Allen said this week at the Falcons headquarters. “What you don’t want to do is come out of coverage. You don’t want people running down the sideline.
“Because he’s good enough, it doesn’t matter how deep or how far and how open a guy is. Some quarterbacks won’t throw it if the dude is 50 yards down the field open. He can throw it.”
An MVP-worthy opponent
But Ryan isn’t too shabby, either.
Against the Panthers in October, the leading MVP candidate teamed with Jones to become the only teammates to finish with 500 yards passing and 300 yards receiving in the same game.
Carolina’s wasn’t the only defense to get Ryanized by the Dirty Birds.
Atlanta scored at least 30 points in 12 of its 17 games, including a 36-20, divisional-round victory last week against a Seattle team with the league’s fifth-ranked defense.
As talented as Jones is, I think the difference in Sunday’s game will be the Falcons’ running backs.
Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman are both home-run threats. The Packers’ linebackers can’t match their speed, particularly in the passing game.
Rodgers and the Packers won’t go quietly, but they will go down. The Falcons close the Dome with a 34-31 victory.
And Brady’s bunch ...
Meanwhile in the AFC Championship Game, Pittsburgh’s postseason run will end in Foxborough.
Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger hasn’t played well on the road all season, and last week’s divisional-round win at Kansas City was no exception.
Roethlisberger had a 72.5 passer rating, with no TDs and one INT, against the Chiefs. If not for Steelers kicker Chris Boswell and his record six field goals, the world would never have seen Antonio Brown’s locker-room video or heard Mike Tomlin calling the Patriots “---holes.”
None of that will have a bearing on the game, of course.
But Tom Brady will – as will a Patriots defense that will smother running back Le’Veon Bell.
New England and Bill Belichick win (again), 27-17.
