Ric Flair’s fair-weather fandom irks Panthers defensive end

Look, if you’re going to make someone mad, it probably shouldn’t be a 280-pound defensive lineman.
But former “WWE Legend” Ric Flair, the “Nature Boy” who is billed from Charlotte, has directed his fandom toward the Carolina Panthers’ NFC South rival Atlanta Falcons, as he demonstrated in a video posted to his Twitter account.
As Panthers fans might remember (sourly), Flair gave a speech to the San Francisco 49ers in 2014 urging them to beat upcoming opponent Green Bay and then go to Charlotte to beat Carolina. The incident occurred as reports surfaced in January 2014 that Flair had an outstanding warrant for his arrest in Mecklenburg County on contempt of court violations.
So this latest incident was not exactly “WOO”-worthy, in the eyes of Panthers defensive end Charles Johnson - and thus, a beef was born.
Johnson tweeted his opinion of Flair’s “flair” for the fair weather:
This dude Ric Flair is the ultimate groupie #factsornaw— charles johnson (@randywattson) January 20, 2017
And Flair responded:
Charles, sorry I can't get back to you at the moment because I am busy with the Falcons who if you didn't know are in the playoffs...WOOOOO! https://t.co/hiU4AKaDKh— Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) January 21, 2017
Johnson swung back:
panther gang done @ him so much he had to respond. Sorry buddy ur still a groupie and clown in a costume #IwasaStingfananyways https://t.co/lGSA1DxEij— charles johnson (@randywattson) January 21, 2017
And Flair couldn’t just let his alligators get held down:
By the way, Panther gang can come watch the game with me tomorrow. They shouldn't be too busy :) https://t.co/8lMIOTsB1Z— Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) January 21, 2017
But in the end, it was Johnson with the haymaker.
It's cool we will watch from work. Hala at me if u need a JOB, I probably pay more than them teams you hop around to #igottimetoday https://t.co/P2vmCkiTRR— charles johnson (@randywattson) January 21, 2017
