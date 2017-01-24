Senior Bowl: After nearly-naked opening session, players find comfort on practice field

Imagine a week of stressful job interviews, a frenetic, frazzled merry-go-round with nearly three dozen potential employers and a hundred of their staffs.
”What do you bring to the table?” they ask. “What are your strengths and weaknesses?”
They already have watched, read about and researched your every documented move, and now you must face them in packs, with millions of dollars and a lifelong dream on the line.
Now, imagine doing it nearly naked.
Tuesday, the 2017 Senior Bowl began in a cavernous ballroom with a stacked set of bleachers facing a stage, several dozen chairs in front. A veritable army of about 300 scouts crowded into the room and pulled out notepads and pens while conversing with each other.
Behind a black curtain, players from the North and South teams line up, dressed only in spandex pants with “Reese’s” (the event sponsor) emblazoned in bright orange on the side. One by one, their names were announced and they walked onstage under the bright lights and had their heights and weights measured and barked out across the crowd of silent, scribbling scouts.
“It was kind of weird, but it’s all good,” laughed Charlotte 49ers defensive end prospect Larry Ogunjobi nervously. “I just stared straight ahead. I didn’t expect that.”
The name of the site, within Mobile’s Convention Center?
The “Exhibition Room.”
Three things we learned
▪ This year, some notable names turned down their invitations to the Senior Bowl, many replaced by some impressive small-school players who drew some attention from scouts on Tuesday. Tackle Antonio Garcia (Troy) and tight end Gerald Everett (Southern Alabama) were two small-school players who created a buzz on the sidelines during practice at Ladd-Peebles Stadium.
▪ Draft analyst Mike Mayock had warm things to say about Ogunjobi on a broadcast, calling him one of five players he’s keeping a close eye on this week. Mayock even went so far as to say that he thought Ogunjobi could be a late first or second round pick. If drafted, Ogunjobi would be the first NFL pick from the 49ers’ still-young program.
▪ Michigan cornerback Jourdan Lewis surprised a few when he weighed in. Many thought he would enter draft season at around 170 pounds, but he checked in at 188. He got reps both inside and out, and got a physical matchup against receiver Cooper Rupp.
Observations
▪ Texas A&M defensive end Daeshon Hall proved he had a few moves of his own when matching up against Garcia in drills. Hall also has nice size, at 6-5, 265 pounds, and nice hand and foot work in drills against tackling dummies.
▪ Alabama head coach Nick Saban and LSU head coach Ed Orgeron were present at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, as was Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney – though the latter stayed at the opposite end of field from his counterparts.
▪ Carolina’s assistant defensive backs and safeties coach, Richard Rodgers, was in Mobile, as well as a handful of Panthers scouts. As of Tuesday morning, general manager Dave Gettleman and a few other unspecified assistants were traveling to Mobile. Gettleman will address the media on Thursday.
By the numbers
6-6, 293 Garcia’s height and weight in official weigh-ins, and he appeared narrow in the hips. The long-limbed left tackle from Troy was closely watched on Tuesday by scouts, and several raved about his quick feet and athleticism in blocking drills. Garcia said he had met with 10 NFL teams already and had several more meetings scheduled throughout the week. He drew Senior Bowl buzz after readily handling Alabama’s pass rush earlier this year.
1 Two tight ends are fighting to be the top product in a very strong class, but one in particular put on a show on Tuesday afternoon. Everett and Alabama’s O.J. Howard were crisp and athletic on their routes and Howard especially wowed the crowd on a deep route with perfect separation that he made look easy. Panthers tight ends coach Pete Hoener was in attendance as Howard executed play after play.
4 In edge rushing drills, Illinois defensive end Duwayne Smoot blew by three different left tackles lined up against him four times, including once with a spin move that had scouts in the bleachers whistling their appreciation. Smoot is 6-foot-2, 255 pounds and could stand to put on a little weight, but his speed off the edge and his ability to fight through a block impressed.
They said it
▪ “It was kinda weird. I’ve never been through anything like it before. I just tried to not make eye contact with anybody, stare straight ahead at the lights.” – Former North Carolina receiver Ryan Switzer, on the Senior Bowl’s weigh-in process.
▪ “I’m a really good pass-rusher. I am gonna take advantage of that where I can in one-on-ones, and just show my talents.” – Chattanooga defensive end Keionta Davis.
▪ “I’m a simple guy from Riverdale, Ga. I’m just excited to play ball. ... I just love playing the game. I’d play it for free.” – Antonio Garcia, after practice.
▪ “They pass on (Clemson quarterback) Deshaun Watson, they’re passing on Michael Jordan.” – Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney, in reference to the Cleveland Browns’ No. 1 draft pick this year.
Jourdan Rodrigue: 704-358-5071, @jourdanrodrigue
Comments