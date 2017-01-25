Senior Bowl gives small-school players eager for an NFL shot a chance to play against the big boys

The Senior Bowl might be known for its massive attendance of high-profile NFL scouts and coaches, but what gives it its depth is the collection of small-school players it invites each year.
These players are often not on the radar of many until this time of year, when they can gain recognition on an even playing field against some of the top talent in the nation - and in front of a few hundred scouts, to boot.
“I think what happens too is it’s a byproduct of some of these guys from the bigger schools, the bigger programs, the bigger name guys have declined to come,” Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera said Wednesday. “I think (the Senior Bowl) has done a good service to those guys by allowing them to come and participate.”
This year, notable among the 14 small-school players (10 from the Football Championship Subdivision and four from Division II) are defensive line prospect Keionta Davis from Chattanooga, linebacker Connor Harris from Lindenwood (Mo.), Kutztown (Pa.) left tackle Jordan Morgan, Tiffin (Ohio) quarterback Antonio Pipkin and Eastern Washington receiver Cooper Kupp.
If these players didn’t showing up on scouts’ radars before, they will now.
Harris, for example, pulled in an interception in seven-on-seven drills in the first practice of the week on Tuesday. He said the hundreds of scouts in the bleachers at Ladd-Peebles Stadium made up the biggest crowd he’s ever played in front of. His college stadium at Lindenwood seats about 7,500, and he said it never got close to capacity. Still, he broke the all-division NCAA record for tackles with 633 and was the small college defensive player of the year.
“It was a huge honor (to get the invite),” said Harris. “You don’t see very many invites for small-school guys, and it’s a blessing to be able to come here and compete against guys from bigger schools. This week is huge for me. I have to go out and compete and show that I can play with those guys from bigger schools.”
Morgan was a former walk-on who went on to win the Gene Upshaw Division II Lineman of the Year award, and now he’s in the midst of the biggest job interview of his life. Kutztown hasn’t sent a player to the Senior Bowl since 1996, when John Mobley represented the school and ultimately was a first-round pick of the Denver Broncos. The athletic department is so thrilled Morgan is in Mobile that they sent two staffers to cover him as he goes through the week.
Morgan said he has settled in a little inconsistently and wants to finish the week out strong.
“Being around this type of environment, there’s so much more hustle and bustle,” he said after Wednesday’s practice. “Just the talent level, the high stakes that everyone’s players for ... it’s definitely different than anything I’ve done.
“It’s just about trying to find my consistency and continually impress them, show that I’m developing throughout the week so that I can make a bigger impact.”
Davis drew attention with his strong tape against Alabama’s prodigious offensive line in 2016. He recorded four tackles, a half-sack and forced a fumble against the Crimson Tide. He has been settling well in to practice this week against FBS players, quickly solidifying himself among the top in the group.
“It’s just a kudos to my hard work (to be here), and a kudos to all of the small-school guys’ hard work,” said Davis. “They put in the hard work to get here (too), and it’s exciting that we get to showcase our talents.”
Small-school athletes have reason to believe this week pays dividends. A year ago, North Dakota State quarterback Carson Wentz played in the Senior Bowl before being picked No. 2 in the NFL draft by the Eagles.
And Samford product James Bradberry attracted the attention of Carolina Panthers general manager Dave Gettleman and his staff at the Senior Bowl in 2016, and ended up being a second-round pick after the franchise tag offer to corner Josh Norman was rescinded last spring. Bradberry got hurt early in 2017, but by the end of the year had solidified himself as the future of Carolina’s secondary.
“I think (the Senior Bowl) did a good service to those guys by allowing them to get a chance to come participate,” said Rivera. “I think you’re gonna see some diamonds in the rough.”
