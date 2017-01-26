Analyst: Panthers WRs Kelvin Benjamin, Devin Funchess are ‘bigs who play small,’ but answer in the draft

As the Carolina Panthers staff continues to evaluate young prospects at the 2017 Senior Bowl, a group to keep in mind is the wide receivers.
The two “big-name” talents that Carolina picked up over the past three years at the position, Kelvin Benjamin and Devin Funchess, aren’t performing the way it was widely thought they would. Both players’ yards and targets dipped this season, and in the case of Benjamin, his effort was called into question. Benjamin improved by the end of the season, but there are bigger problems at hand, according to Rotoworld and NBC Sports analyst Josh Norris, who joined “Three and Out” this week in Mobile.
“My issue with both of those players, and I like them, I think they’re talented, but they’re bigs who play small far too often,” he said. “And that’s a major issue. You can’t force feed those types (to get them going).”
Norris added that the two long-framed wideouts need to add another element to their game at the very least – such as winning after the catch or attaining separation.
Or, the team needs to find another player who’s like ... Ted Ginn Jr.
“Some type of speed needs to be inserted into the offense. I think it’s no question that the receiver that defenses had to account for most was the fastest receiver,” he said of Ginn Jr., a pending free agent who had a productive year as the second-highest target of quarterback Cam Newton.
There are several prospects in this year’s NFL draft who could help with the Panthers’ need for speed, and many are at Senior Bowl workouts getting evaluated by general manager Dave Gettleman and head coach Ron Rivera – Zay Jones, Cooper Kupp and Ryan Switzer are among the top names.
