Dismal 2010 season with Panthers left Falcons DC Richard Smith with a bad taste

Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Richard Smith spent two seasons on John Fox’s staff with the Carolina Panthers. It’s the second year that doesn’t sit well with Smith.
That was 2010, when the Panthers cut a bunch of veterans, slashed payroll ahead of a lockout and made Fox and his assistants lame ducks by not renewing their contracts.
What followed was a 2-14 season that included 10 starts by rookie quarterback Jimmy Clausen and 16 offensive touchdowns all year.
“I thought it was very, very sad,” Smith said Monday. “I felt bad for the players. I think the salary cap we had at that particular time was very, very low. So we didn’t have the same (talent) on the field as the opponents that we played. I thought Coach Fox did a wonderful job of keeping the staff and the team together.
“We knew what it was about. We knew what (Jerry) Richardson was trying to do.”
After the Panthers lost the season finale 31-10 at Atlanta, Smith remembers getting on the team bus outside the Georgia Dome and getting some words of encouragement from Fox.
“He looked over and said, ‘Hey Smith, we’ll be OK,’” Smith recalled. “And we were. He got a job with the Denver Broncos and we went from there.”
Smith accompanied Fox to Denver. Three years later the Broncos were in the Super Bowl, falling to the Seattle Seahawks in New Jersey.
