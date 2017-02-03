Fearless Super Bowl predictions: Can Falcons score enough to beat Tom Brady, Patriots?

Joseph Person’s five fearless predictions for Sunday’s Super Bowl LI:
1. Falcons will open with a field goal
Atlanta offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan has done a great job scripting the first 15 plays or so. The Falcons set an NFL record by scoring a touchdown on their first possession in their past eight games. But the Patriots’ defense is much better than the tired and injured Green Bay defense the Falcons faced in the NFC Championship Game. Atlanta will reach the red zone on its first drive before stalling and settling for a Matt Bryant field goal.
2. Tevin Coleman will have a big play in the passing game
Coleman, half of the Falcons’ dynamic running back tandem, presents big problems when he is matched up in space against linebackers. The Patriots’ linebackers aren’t plodders, but they don’t have anyone who can run with Coleman. While I can see New England limiting Devonta Freeman between the tackles, look for Matt Ryan to find Coleman for big yardage in the passing game.
3. Julian Edelman will thrive across the middle
As fast as the Falcons are defensively, they’re also young and inexperienced, particularly in the secondary. Atlanta plays a lot of man coverage, which New England will attack with crossing routes. Edelman is so quick off the line that he’ll be able to get separation against the Falcons defensive backs. Tom Brady doesn’t need much of a window to deliver the ball to Edelman, who will pick up a lot of yards after the catch.
4. LeGarrette Blount will be the X-factor
Former Panthers QB Jake Delhomme expects New England to try to “shorten the game” and keep the Falcons’ explosive offense on the sideline as much as possible. How do the Patriots do that? By handing the ball to Blount, the big, physical back who wasn’t talked about much this week. I don’t think Blount will break off any really long runs, but the 4- and 5-yard rushes will be key as New England’s offensive line starts to wear down the Falcons.
5. Tom Brady wins another MVP
The similarities between this game and Super Bowl 50 are uncanny. An NFC South team with the league’s highest-scoring offense, led by the (likely) MVP, vs. a storied AFC franchise featuring the top-ranked defense and a Hall of Fame quarterback. Ryan, Julio Jones and the second coming of the Greatest Show on Turf will put up some points. But I’m not picking against Belichick and Brady, who will throw for 300 yards and three touchdowns to win his fifth ring and third Super Bowl MVP award. Partiots 34, Falcons 27.
Falcons vs. Patriots
Where:
NRG Stadium, Houston
When:
Sunday, 6:30 p.m.
Watch:
FOX
