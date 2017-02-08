Linebacker best known for Creedbombing and special teams signs extension with Panthers

Carolina Panthers special teams coaches and fans of the art of Creedbombing should be pleased: Ben Jacobs is coming back to Carolina.
Jacobs, a special teams stalwart the past three seasons, became the first of the Panthers’ potential free agents to re-sign when he agreed to a two-year deal, the team announced Wednesday. Jacobs was set to become a restricted free agent next month.
Terms were not disclosed.
As dependable as Jacobs has been on special teams, he became best known for creating Creedbombing with tight end Greg Olsen and athletic performance analyst Brett Nenaber during the Panthers’ Super Bowl season of 2015.
Jacobs, a reserve linebacker, would ambush unsuspecting teammates on their way to the practice field by belting out a lyric from the popular ’90s and early 2000s band Creed.
Scott Stapp, the founder and lead singer, heard about the tribute of sorts and became a fan of the Panthers two seasons, despite his Dallas Cowboys’ allegiances.
The Panthers reached an injury settlement with Jacobs and released him in September after he hurt his quadriceps. He returned in December when middle linebacker Luke Kuechly was in the concussion protocol, and played in the final four games.
Jacobs, 28, led the Panthers with nine special teams tackles in 2014 and had eight the following season.
A.J. Klein, another backup linebacker, also is eligible for free agency when the new league year begins in March.
Joseph Person: 704-358-5123, @josephperson
Comments