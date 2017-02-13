2017 NFL Combine schedule released

The 2017 NFL Combine in Indianapolis offers up to 335 NFL prospects the opportunity to show what they can bring to teams across the league.
The combine runs from Feb. 28-March 6. A position-specific schedule of events, released by the NFL, outlines the workouts, medical assessments and team interviews each player and position group will undergo. Carolina Panthers general manager Dave Gettleman and head coach Ron Rivera will of course be present, as will their team of scouts and assistants.
DAY 1 ARRIVALS: Group 1 (PK, ST, OL), Group 2 (OL), Group 3 (RB)
Tuesday, Feb. 28 - Travel to Indianapolis, Registration, Hospital Pre-Exam & X-rays, Overflow Testing, Orientation, Interviews
Wednesday, March 1 - Measurements, Medical Examinations, Overflow Testing, Interviews
Thursday, March 2 - Psychological Testing, NFLPA Meeting, PK/ST Workout, Media, Bench Press, Interviews
Friday, March 3 - On-Field Workout (timing, stations, skill drills), Departure from Indianapolis
DAY 2 ARRIVALS: Group 4 (QB, WR), Group 5 (QB, WR), Group 6 (TE)
(Quarterbacks are split into different groups so that they can drill with receivers and tight ends)
Wednesday, March 1 - Travel to Indianapolis, Registration, Hospital Pre-Exam & X-rays, Overflow Testing, Orientation, Interviews
Thursday, March 2 - Measurements, Medical Examinations, Overflow Testing, Interviews
Friday, March 3 - Psychological Testing, NFLPA Meeting, PK/ST Workout, Media, Bench Press, Interviews
Saturday, March 4 - On-Field Workout (timing, stations, skill drills), Departure from Indianapolis
DAY 3 ARRIVALS: Group 7 (DL), Group 8 (DL), Group 9 (LB)
Thursday, March 2 - Travel to Indianapolis, Registration, Hospital Pre-Exam & X-rays, Overflow Testing, Orientation, Interviews
Friday, March 3 - Measurements, Medical Examinations, Overflow Testing, Interviews
Saturday, March 4 - Psychological Testing, NFLPA Meeting, PK/ST Workout, Media, Bench Press, Interviews
Sunday, March 5 - On-Field Workout (timing, stations, skill drills), Departure from Indianapolis
DAY 4 ARRIVALS: Group 10 (DB), Group 11 (DB)
Friday, March 3 - Travel to Indianapolis, Registration, Hospital Pre-Exam & X-rays, Overflow Testing, Orientation, Interviews
Saturday, March 4 - Measurements, Medical Examinations, Overflow Testing, Interviews
Sunday, March 5 - Psychological Testing, NFLPA Meeting, PK/ST Workout, Media, Bench Press, Interviews
Monday March 6 - On-Field Workout (timing, stations, skill drills), Departure from Indianapolis
The official invite list has yet to be released to the public.
