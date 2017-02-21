Agent: Paul Soliai to be cut by Carolina Panthers Tuesday

Just a year into Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Paul Soliai’s two-year, $7-million contract, his agent David Cantor tweeted that the team planned to release him.
The announcement came on Tuesday afternoon, and has not yet been confirmed by the team.
The release of Soliai will free up an estimated approximate $2.2 million in salary cap space. In 2016, Soliai played in 10 games and started one, and recorded four tackles. The money will likely assist Carolina in securing a deal with defensive lineman Kawann Short, who is a top priority of the team in free agency.
This story will be updated.
Jourdan Rodrigue: 704-358-5071, @jourdanrodrigue
Comments