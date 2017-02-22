‘Bachelorette’ winner Jordan Rodgers questions Cam Newton’s ‘mental capacity’? Really?

Like a delicate flower blooming – a rose, perhaps – the first “Cam Newton” take of spring has arrived.
Jordan Rodgers, known for being Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ brother, a contestant on ABC’s “The Bachelorette” and a former quarterback at Vanderbilt (in that order), said this week on ESPN Radio that he’d take Washington quarterback Kirk Cousins over Carolina’s Cam Newton.
Rodgers doubled down on his take by citing on Twitter Cousins’ accuracy on deep throws, his completion percentage (67 percent versus Newton’s 52.9 percent), leadership and consistency, and tweeted that it “comes down to mental capacity” and that the Panthers run a “college football offense.”
I'll take comp % , leadership, and consistency over athletic potential every day. Comes down to mental capacity, cam/panthers run a cfb off https://t.co/pTLO6f23CD— Jordan Rodgers (@JRodgers11) February 21, 2017
Mental capacity? Really?
If I’m Newton, I also question Rodgers’ “mental capacity” – for appearing on “The Bachelorette” in the first place. And then I stick this scorching take on the bulletin board.
