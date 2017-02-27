Carolina Panthers re-sign defensive end Wes Horton

The Panthers are taking care of their own defensive linemen, but still have a big one left to negotiate with.
Carolina re-signed defensive end Wes Horton to a two-year contract extension Monday, a day after giving edge rusher Mario Addison a three-year deal.
Addison's new contract is worth a reported $22.5 million; terms of Horton's deal were not disclosed.
Panthers general manager Dave Gettleman has until Wednesday to place the franchise tag on Pro Bowl defensive tackle Kawann Short, who is looking to be paid among the top interior defensive linemen in the league.
Horton was set to become an unrestricted free agent next week.
The former Southern Cal player has been off and on the Panthers' roster the past few seasons. He was among the final roster cuts last preseason, but returned to the team in October and ended up supplanting Kony Ealy as a starter.
Horton, 27, finished with 2.5 sacks, including a strip-sack against Washington's Kirk Cousins early in the second half of the Panthers' victory in December.
