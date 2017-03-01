Dave Gettleman’s February: 3 Carolina Panthers for the price of 1

Panthers general manager Dave Gettleman signed three players last month for the price of one.
According to contract details obtained by the Observer, the Panthers will pay defensive ends Mario Addison and Wes Horton and offensive lineman Amini Silatolu less in guaranteed money over a combined six seasons than what they’ll spend on defensive tackle Kawann Short in 2017.
This isn’t all that surprising: Short was a Pro Bowler in 2015 and had a total of 17 sacks over the past two seasons. But the numbers help illustrate how an NFL general manager builds a roster.
Assuming Short signs his franchise tag and does not receive a long-term extension before the July 15 to do so, he’ll make an estimated $13.5 million in guaranteed money under the one-year tag.
Addison, who led the Panthers with 9.5 sacks last season and has 15.5 over the past two seasons, received a three-year extension worth $22.5 million, with $11.25 million guaranteed.
Addison will count $1 million against the cap this season, with cap figures of $5.5 million in 2018 and $5.75 million in 2019.
Horton, who became a starter shortly after returning to the Panthers in October, signed a two-year contract worth $2.7 million, with $425,000 guaranteed.
Horton’s cap numbers are $775,000 this year and $900,000 in 2018.
Silatolu, the Panthers’ second-round pick in 2012, came back to Carolina on a 1-year deal worth $855,000, with only $50,000 in guarantees. Silatolu will count $615,000 against the cap.
