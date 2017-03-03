One of the fastest WRs in NFL draft set for private workout with Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers plan to hold a private workout with University of Washington wide receiver John Ross, according to a league source.
Ross is one of the fastest receivers in the draft, although there are concerns about his size (5-11, 188) and health history. Ross has had surgeries on both knees, and will undergo shoulder surgery after the combine and his pro day.
But the injuries haven’t slowed him. He recently ran a 4.30-second 40, according to MMQB’s Emily Kaplan.
Ross is rated among the top three receivers in the draft, along with Clemson’s Mike Williams and Western Michigan’s Corey Davis. Blazing through the 40 when the receivers run Saturday could push Ross, a projected first-rounder, even higher on draft boards.
Ross could be the type of high-impact player the Panthers, who have the No. 8 pick, are missing in the slot.
The Panthers’ current slot receivers are Philly Brown and Brenton Bersin, both restricted free agents and not locks to be back, and Damiere Byrd, an undersized second-year player with great speed.
Ross had 81 catches for 1,150 yards last season and led all Power 5 conference receivers with 17 touchdown receptions. Ross also is a big-play threat as a returner.
