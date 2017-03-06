With hip reportedly ‘100 percent healthy,’ Matt Kalil expected to interest Panthers

Carolina Panthers coach Ron Rivera said last week center Ryan Kalil is progressing following a season-ending surgery.
Another Kalil brother also is reportedly doing well after his own season-ending surgery – a development that could interest the Panthers, if true.
Minnesota Vikings left tackle Matt Kalil is “100 percent healthy” after hip surgery last September, his father, Frank Kalil, told the St. Paul Pioneer Press.
Matt Kalil, the fourth overall pick in the 2012 draft, is set to become an unrestricted free agent Thursday when the new NFL year begins. The Vikings apparently want Kalil back but perhaps at less than the $11 million salary he made in 2016, according to the Pioneer Press.
If the younger of the two Kalil brothers hits the market, the Panthers are expected to be players for him.
Carolina has question marks surrounding both of their starting tackles. Michael Oher is still dealing with a brain injury five months after entering the concussion protocol, while Mike Remmers is an unrestricted free agent and not viewed as a priority for the Panthers.
The so-called “legal tampering” window begins Tuesday, when teams can begin negotiating with the agents of pending free agents.
Matt Kalil has been working out with his brother near their childhood home in southern California, their father told the Pioneer Press. Matt Kalil had started 66 consecutive games before injuring his hip last season.
He would join a deep free agent tackle class that also include Denver’s Russell Okung and Cincinnati’s Andrew Whitworth.
