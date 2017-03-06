Charlotte’s Larry Ogunjobi turns a few heads at NFL scouting combine

Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi, the Charlotte 49ers’ first-ever NFL scouting combine attendee, didn’t let the pressure of his opportunity get to him in Indianapolis.
Instead, he turned some heads.
The Numbers (and what they mean)
▪ 6-foot-3, 304 pounds, 32 3/8 arms
Ogunjobi carries his weight well, but could stand to put on a few pounds. His arms are shorter than the average defensive lineman, but evaluators say he uses his hands really well to make up for it.
▪ 4.97-second 40-yard dash
This shows the big man can move. If a 304-pound interior lineman can break a 5-second 40, that bodes well for his draft stock.
▪ 26 repetitions (of 225 pounds) on bench press
This was an average performance, and shows he could stand to get a little stronger in his chest and shoulders - important when jamming against offensive linemen.
▪ 32-inch vertical
A nice jump for Ogunjobi displayed great burst in his lower body – one of the most important strengths an NFL defensive lineman can have. For reference, he jumped 4 inches higher than top-rated running back Leonard Fournette.
▪ 7.55-second 3 cone drill
This tests foot speed, agility and lateral movement, and Ogunjobi was near the latter third of the pack – albeit weighing more than many prospects.
▪ 4.75-second 20-yard shuttle
This also tests foot speed and hip quickness – especially change of direction. Ogunjobi performed near the back of the pack in this drill.
The Chatter
Scouting analyst for NDT Scouting Joe Marino tweeted of Ogunjobi, “He carries that 305 pounds so well. Thick everywhere.”
Panthers in-house analyst Mike Craft tweeted, “After seeing Larry Ogunjobi work out today, I buy into his self-described comparison to Charles Johnson.”
NFL Analyst Mike Mayock sees Ogunjobi going as high as the second round.
“He’s a guy that not many people know about. I think he’s a talented guy and he’s probably a second-round pick and he’s got some real quick one-gap possibilities,” Mayock said before the combine.
